The father of a McAlester man killed while serving in Afghanistan said it’s an honor to see a Department of Defense training facility dedicated in his memory.
Michael G. Sauro was a dedicated hazmat instructor for the Defense Ammunition Center when he was killed by an Afghan gunman while on his third deployment as a civilian employee on Oct. 19, 2016. Department of Defense officials said the McAlester man’s legacy of training and mentorship will continue through naming of the Michael G. Sauro Mobilization and Training Facility at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
“It’s an honor, it’s a great honor,” Mike said. “To have him memorialized, it’s a great honor.”
It’s one of many memorials to the man many have called a hero.
Awards, medals, letters, flags that flew over the nation’s Capital and the base where he was stationed, and much more adorn Mike’s home office to honor his son.
McAlester Mayor John Browne in 2019 declared Oct. 19 as Michael G. Sauro Day in the city.
The McAlester Community Tree Board on Arbor Day this year replaced a tree at the Hero’s Memorial with a Water Oak in his honor.
“We’re appreciative of McAlester, the town, and the tree board,” he said.
Michael worked as a civilian DAC employee in Afghanistan on a three-person team part of a larger NATO mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces.
He died of injuries suffered during the Oct. 19, 2016 attack at an Afghan military ammunition supply point, near Camp Morehead, outside Kabul just one day after his 40th birthday. Sgt. Douglas Riney, of Fairview, Illinois, was also killed in the attack, while Rick Alford and Rodney Henderson were also injured.
Mike was living in Pennsylvania at the time and took a moment as he remembered the day he got the call.
“It was just a couple days of disbelief,” Mike said. “A thousands things go through your mind like ‘it’s a mistake, or no he might be wounded but OK’ — all kinds of things. You never think it’ll happen.”
Michael was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and his dad said he was shy with a passion for sports as a child. His dad said Michael was extremely close to his brother and sister growing up.
He grew to become more social and graduated from Savanna High School in Savanna, Illinois, before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Illinois State University.
His passion for sports remained throughout life as an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and his alma mater.
Michael also enjoyed working out, even participating in fitness competitions, and grew to want to follow his dad’s footsteps working for the DAC.
He started working with DAC in December 1999 as an ammunition management intern before he worked as a hazmat instructor.
Michael was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and Schofield barracks, Hawaii before receiving a Permanent Change of Station in 2014 to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
His sister, Brienne Matthews, told the News-Capital in a previous interview that Michael was close with her children, his niece and daughter, and he was excited to come back to McAlester.
“DAC was a home for Mike,” she said during his service. “He died doing a job he loved, for a country he loved even more.”
Mike said his son never backed away from a challenge, whether it was a fitness competition or any of his three deployments as a civilian employee.
He also enjoyed being able to serve alongside military members.
“He was never in the military but he had an affection for soldiers,” Mike said. “He would do anything for them and anyone.”
