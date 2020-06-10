MUSKOGEE — The United States Attorney’s Office announced the results of the June 2020 Federal Grand Jury.
“The following named individuals have been charged with a federal crime or crimes by the return of an indictment by the Grand Jury. A grand jury Indictment does not constitute evidence of guilt. A grand jury Indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against the defendant. A defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. United States Sentencing Guidelines may be considered, upon conviction, by the sentencing court. Federal prison sentences are non-parolable”
DONALD RAY LOGSDON, JR., age 39, of McAlester, Oklahoma.
FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM & AMMUNITION
The Indictment alleges that on or about March 5, 2020, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, DONALD RAY LOGSDON, JR., having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and knowing of such conviction, did knowingly possess in and affecting commerce, a firearm and ammunition which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both. The charges arose from an investigation by the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service - Violent Crimes Fugitive Taskforce.
Assistant United States Attorney Dean Burris.
DERRICK LERON JORDAN, age 49, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER
The Indictment alleges that from on or about December 14, 2018, until on or about March 24, 2020, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and elsewhere, the defendant, DERRICK LERON JORDAN, an individual required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, after having received a felony conviction from the State of Oklahoma on or about April 22, 1999, for Rape First Degree and Oral Sodomy, traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly failed to register and update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2250(a)(1), 2250(a)(2)(B) and 2250(a)(3), punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both. The charges arose from an investigation by the Okmulgee Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.
Assistant United States Attorney Nalani Ching.
KENNETH ROY NESTER, age 26, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE; POSSESSION OF FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME; FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM AND AMMUNITION (2 Counts)
The Indictment alleges that on or about December 30, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, KENNETH ROY NESTER, did knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C), punishable by not more than 20 years imprisonment, a fine up to $1,000,000.00, or both.
The Indictment further alleges that on or about December 30, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, KENNETH ROY NESTER, did knowingly possess a firearm, to wit: one Herman Weirach, Model Arminius HW 38, .38 Special caliber, revolver, serial number 402323, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime for which he may be prosecuted in a court of the United States, that is, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine as alleged in Count One, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c), punishable by not less than 5 years to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment imposed, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.
The Indictment further alleges that on or about December 30, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, KENNETH ROY NESTER, having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and knowing of such conviction, did knowingly possess in and affecting commerce, a firearm and ammunition which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.
The Indictment further alleges that on or about January 22, 2020, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, KENNETH ROY NESTER, having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and knowing of said conviction, did knowingly possess in and affecting commerce, a firearm and ammunition which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Okmulgee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Special Assistant United States Attorney David Youll.
