An 83-year-old man originally charged with sex crimes against a child and telling investigators he was “only trying” to teach the child “a few things” pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge.
Ronald Gene Ryan, of McAlester, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit a felony and received a five-year suspended sentence along with paying a fine and court costs, according to court records filed in the case.
Court records show Ryan was originally charged in June 2021 with rape by instrumentation, sodomy-victim under 16 year and lewd molestation with those charges dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the new felony charge.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the original case states the investigation into Ryan began after a child told her parents that Ryan was touching her inappropriately.
During an interview with investigators, the child gave numerous allegations against Ryan along with saying that Ryan told her “When you are seventeen or eighteen years old, boys will be coming after you and they will be doing the same thing,” the affidavit states.
Pittsburg County Undersheriff Frankie McClendon wrote in his report when he went to Ryan’s residence, Ryan said “he figured someone would be coming by.”
When asked by McClendon about the girl’s allegations against him, Ryan told the investigator “She is right, but I did it for a reason.”
According to the affidavit, Ryan said he did it “to show her what boys would be trying to do when she gets older.”
“Ronald continually tried to justify his actions as a teaching moment,” wrote the undersheriff.
McClendon wrote he asked Ryan “if he understood that what he just told me was against the law.”
Ryan said that he understood “but he was only trying to teach” the girl “a few things” before saying “I guess I went about it the wrong way,” the affidavit states.
