McAlester makes Vietnam War Veterans Day Proclamation

City of McAlester officials, Kilihoti chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and military veterans met for a ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans Day.
McAlester Vice Mayor Weldon Smith signed the following Vietnam War Veterans Day Proclamation setting March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Whereas we remember the 58,220 estimated brace Americans, both men and women, who perished honorably with courage and valor in the Armed Forces of the United States during what was this nation's longest war at that time in our history; and
Whereas at long last the final combat troops were withdrawn from the Republic of Vietnam on March 29,1973; and
Whereas the men deemed the last Prisoners of War held by North Vietnam were released and arrived on American soil on March 29,1973; and
Whereas Presidential Proclamation and Public Law 93-232 on March 29, 1974 and Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Resolution on March 29, 2012, were bestowed to Commemorate March 29th as Vietnam War Veterans Day; and
Now therefore I, the Honorable Weldon Smith, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Vice Mayor of the City of McAlester, Oklahoma, do hereby proclaim March 29, 2022 as Vietnam War Veterans Day.
And I urge all citizens to take due note of the observance.
