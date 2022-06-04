The Ocean of Possibilities has begun.
McAlester Public Library launched its Oceans of Possibilities project on Saturday, with hopes it will bring them waves of readers to participate in the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Games, snacks and refreshments, face painting and additional activities were planned for the Oceans of Possibilities launch, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for the come-and-go event, said Library Manager Heath Stanfield. Children can win prizes simply by attending the event and participating in a game, he said.
Following its Saturday launch, plans are to continue the Oceans of Possibilities phase of the library Summer Reading Program through June 30.
Other special events already planned for the program, include one set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, featuring Denise Garad and some very special guests.
“She’s bringing her two border collies with her,” said MPL Assistant Manager Lacey Sudderth. She said the dogs are expected to perform tricks during the program.
Also, at 1 p.m. on June 21, which is also a Tuesday, Professor Universe is bringing his “Wow o’clock” program to MPL as another Oceans of Possibilities event.
Sudderth said it will feature some “kooky storytelling” while teaching children about science in a fun way.
Children can participate in the Summer Reading Program on a daily basis, Monday through Friday, not only during the special events. They can also earn points to help them win prizes. Participants are issued cards, which are bookmarks, with items to be punched by library staffers, with small illustrations of things such as whales and starfish.
“If they come into the library, they can get their card punched,” Stanfield said. “When they check out an item, they can get their card punched.”
When they complete a row, which includes four items to be punched, they can win a prize, Stanfield said, with some of the prizes including books.
Other prizes will be given away during the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program, including prizes with winners selected by raffle-like drawings. Some of the prizes include aquatic-themed, hats, bags, small plastic submarines and other items.
The MPL staff decorated the library to reflect the theme of Oceans of Possibilities, with inflated sharks hanging from the ceiling and other decorations. Portable Oceans, a McAlester business with aquariums, aquarium supplies and tropical fish, supplied an aquarium with fish for the library to use while the program is ongoing.
Library staffers said the snacks for the Saturday, June 4, Oceans of Possibilities launch would include pizza, donated by Pizza Hut, beginning at noon and continuing while supplies last.
Sudderth said she participated in a summer reading program when she was a child. She recalled it as both fun and inspiring and she hopes the Oceans of Possibilities program will do the same for today’s children.
“It keeps kids reading during the summer months,” Sudderth said. “I’m super-excited.”
Stanfeld agreed.
“It’s going to be a great event for kids to have fun,” he said.
