Yes, it's really been 50 years that the Italian Festival has been celebrated in McAlester. That's not counting the past two years, in 2020 and 2021, when organizers canceled the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a half-century, the aroma of garlic wafting through the air and heaps of spaghetti, meatballs and sausages served under an outdoor food-tent has signaled the gathering that is the McAlester Italian Festival.
The planned return of the festival this year means 2022 marks the 50th time people in the McAlester area, across Oklahoma and sometimes from neighboring states have gathered together to celebrate the area's longstanding Italian heritage — and festival organizers are geared up this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular event.
This year's festival dates will be a little different from past ones. This time it's set for Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14. Most of the earlier festivals were set on a Saturday and Sunday.
Also this year, the Festival Ceremonies where the festival's Re and Regina are crowned will be held on Saturday, which is the second day of the event.
Members of the Italian Festival Foundation and Committee are looking forward to bringing the event back this year for its 50th anniversary celebration, said Italian Festival Foundation President Bobby Lenardo, who is also co-chair of the Italian Festival Committee with Luke Whitfield.
"The community has really supported it," Lenardo said. "The last couple of years we had a ton of people asking us if we were going to another one."
After conferring and weighing all the factors, Italian Festival Committee members decided a few months ago that 2022 would be the year to mark the event's return — with plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary this year making it all the better.
Lenardo has attended nearly all of those festivals and has been involved in organizing many of them through his work with the Italian Festival Foundation and the Italian Festival Committee.
"I've been involved for nearly half of the 50 years," Lenardo said when asked how long he'd been helping organize the long-running event. He started as a volunteer in general, then became a member of the organizing board.
He credited Bill Prichard, the patriarch behind Pete's Place, with coming up with the idea, and working with several others, including Gerald Callaway, to get the festival started. Organizers held the very first festival at McAlester's Chadick Park. It then continued through the years at several other sites before settling at its new location at the Expo Center.
How did Lenardo to get involved in the first place? He said it all began through a family influence.
"I had a cousin, Carl J. Lenardo," he said. "He was involved from the git-go. He passed away 20 years ago, or so, and I got involved. I kind of took his place. He loved the festival."
So does Bobby Lenardo, who's watched the event grow through the years.
"It became real popular," Lenardo noted.
Why does he think it has endured now for a half-century? "The Committee has been committed to keeping it going," Lenardo said. "A lot of hard work has been done by volunteers throughout McAlester and Krebs." Plus, he again noted the strong community support for the event, including from families with Italian roots.
To this day, there are stills lots of siblings involved. Their moms and dads were Italian and now they're contributing with the traditions started by their parents.
Bill Prichard's son, Joe Prichard, who is the proprietor of Pete's Place, recalled hearing his father talk about starting the festival. Bill Prichard knew Bob Wright, manager of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce at the time, and they began working together on making the McAlester Italian Festival a reality.
Joe said his father got the idea after seeing an Italian festival held in St. Louis, Missouri. With Prichard and Wright working with few others, they launched the first Italian Festival in McAlester. Hi Impson proved to be another strong supporter, among many, during the festival's formative years.
Joe Prichard also remembers attending the very first Italian Festival.
"It was down in Chadick Park, where the playground was," Prichard said. "It rained and rained and rained. I got in mud up to my knees." He remembers his mother Catherine insisted that he be hosed down afterwards before entering their house.
All that rainfall though, didn't put a damper on the enthusiasm of those hosting that first event, or those who attended it either. They brought the festival back the following year, and for every year after that, except for the last two years when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted its cancelation.
Looking back on 50 years of Italian Festivals, Joe Prichard said "It's crazy how it all came together. Gather a small town of people together, and everybody helps."
He, of course, is among those who are glad to see the return of what has become a traditional event in McAlester. Lenardo's also anxious to see how the festival goes this year following the two years off when it wasn't held.
"It will be interesting to see how post-pandemic it turns out," he said.
Bob Wright's daughter, Pam Cable, also recalls her father's involvement in helping get the festival started with Bill Prichard.
"They were great friends and they started it together," she said. "Bill was really interested in it." She said her father and Prichard went out-of-town to visit the site of another italian festival, the location of which she does not recall.
She has some memories of McAlester's opening festival, at Chadick Park. "I don't remember a lot; I was a little girl," she said. "We went to all of them and if I'm here, we still go," Cable continued, saying she's sometimes out-of-town on the festival dates.
She said her father also loved going to the festivals.
"As long as he could come, he would do it," she said.
Did she have any idea when she attended those first Italian festivals in McAlester that the event would endure as long as it has?
"Oh no, I didn't," Cable said. What does she think is key to the festival's longevity?
"I guess because of the Italian heritage here," said Cable. She said she's not Italian, but she enjoys seeing all her friends of Italian heritage when the festival is held.
"It's fun to see them" she said, "It's something the whole town goes to."
One of the things that's made the Italian Festival a half-century success story is the contributions of its many volunteers — not all of whom are Italian, but still dedicate lots of selfless hours to helping make the event a success.
Satina Murdaugh serves on the Italian Festival Foundation, along with Lenardo, Luke Whitfield, Treasurer Saundra Wilkinson, Ron Dusenberry and Paul McDaniel.
"How I got involved was through Ron Boyer," said Murdaugh. "He needed some help in the food tent." From there Murdaugh continued to serve as a volunteer in various capacities, including several years chairing the Italian Festival Committee. What led her to offer so many years of service as a festival volunteer?
"I do it to help the community and Pittsburg County," said Murdaugh, who works as secretary for District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan's criminal Criminal Division. "And, I do it because II like it," she added. Following the festival's beginnings at McAlester's Chadick Park, it later moved to Schiller Field for a number of years before settling at the Expo Center.
Even during the two years when the Italian Festival was on temporary hiatus due to COVID-19, the Festival Committee continued to award scholarships.
"We give away two $500 high school scholarships every year," Lenardo said. Recipients are chosen based on things such grade point averages and community service, he said. Applications are made through schools in the McAlester area.
Lenardo noted the Italian Festival's popularity extends beyond the McAlester area.
"It draws from all around the state," Lenardo said. "McAlester and Krebs are especially known for their Italian heritage and food." People like festivals, he said, and they seem to especially like the open-tent festivals, which are a part of the event. Serving of the Italian dinners, sold by the festival committee, is among activities that occur under an open air tent at the festival.
"We've always got a ton of compliments on our food," Lenardo said.
Admission to the festival grounds is free. The only costs are for purchases from vendors or for food. Cost for an Italian dinner at the site is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Italian dinners at the festival include what Lenardo calls "a nice helping of spaghetti, two meatballs, Italian sausage, Italian salad and garlic bread.
Also available nearby are meatball sandwiches, Italian sausage sandwiches and homemade pizza.
Probably 50 core volunteers help with the festival, including everyone who helps prepare the food and those who help serve it during the two-day event, Lenardo said. His own volunteerism at the festival comes naturally.
He describes himself as a full-blooded Italian, with both his father's — Marion Lenardo — and his mother's — Rocklyn Dominic Lenardo —families coming to the U.S. from Italy.
"Daddy's family came from Sicily and my mother's family came from Castiglione," Lenardo said, referring to Castiglione della Pescaia, a town along the coast in Tuscany.
Lenardo said he and his father had talked about taking a trip back to Italy some day, but Marion had already returned there, as a member of the U.S. Air Force in World War II. Marion Lenardo ended up serving his country twice in wartime. Following his discharge from the Air Force in connection with his World War II service, he joined the Oklahoma National Guard and served again when the 45th was mobilized during the Korean War.
Like many others, Bobby Lenardo is glad to see the festival's return in 2022.
"It's good for the community," he said.
Lenardo also remembers attending the very first Italian Festival as a lad in high school. While impressed, he never envisioned it would remain a popular event more than 50 years later.
"I never dreamed it would still be going," he said.
