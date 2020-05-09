McAlester ICU manager: Nurses concerned about COVID-19 spread

Kody Brown knows the medical field has changed like the rest of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The ICU manager at McAlester Regional Health Center said nurses and medical personnel have stressed since COVID-19 first appeared on how they could best do their jobs to fight the virus.
“It’s given nurses a fear,” Brown said. “While we’re still doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re doing our job every day; we’re still with everyone else — we live in fear every day.
“My biggest thing every day is ‘am I going to take it home to my family?” he said.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health as of May 8 shows 4,424 confirmed cases and 266 deaths related to COVID-19 statewide.
Pittsburg County had 39 cases, two deaths and 24 recoveries as of the May 8 report — while 30 cases, two deaths and 17 recoveries were reported in McAlester.
Brown said medical professionals have a care-giving mentality when it comes to potential spread of the coronavirus.
“We don’t care about ourselves, honestly, when it comes to this,” Brown said. “It’s the fear of ‘who am I going to give it to and what can I do to prevent that?’”
Brown was born and raised in McAlester before moving to Norman with his wife as they finished their college educations. He attended Rose State College and worked as a traveling nurse at hospitals in metro areas before they returned to McAlester.
He previously worked at MRHC for about six years before the couple returned in December 2018 and he is now the ICU manager.
His father, Kevin, is the nurse head of surgery and has worked at the hospital for about 35 years.
Medical personnel continue taking health precautions — wearing personal protective equipment, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more — to prevent community spread.
Brown said COVID-19 has changed the entire profession.
“Bedside nursing was a different world before COVID,” Brown said. “Our goals as nurses are just to take care of the patients, to make a difference in the patient’s life every day.
“We never lived in fear; we never had any worries,” he added. “We did our jobs; we did what we were destined to do.”
He said personnel constantly think of ways they can stop potential spread of the virus.
Brown said nurses must think about if they cleaned everything they could before leaving work, what they touched on the way home, what they might need to go back and clean, how can they keep their families from getting the virus.
“I haven’t even let my kids and wife get in my vehicle that I drive,” Brown said. “I even go back and Lysol that, but it’s just that there’s so many more steps that we have to take to prevent everybody else from getting sick.”
He said medical personnel will continue pleading with the public to stay vigilant in preventing community spread.
Recommendations from the CDC include washing your hands, practice social distancing and wearing face coverings in public.
While COVID-19 has been the most deadly among the 65 years and older age group, Brown said everyone has to do their part to keep it from spreading because “it effects everybody.”
“It’s sad that we all have to do this — but at the same time, it gives me hope for next year and the next years on,” Brown said. “Maybe something this drastic will help decrease flu season or things like that because more people have education on washing your hands and the simple things like not touching your face.
“Hopefully, that’ll help in the long run,” he said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
