McAlester Regional Health Center's CEO said the hospital's intensive care unit is at capacity and the facility is no longer taking transfers as COVID-19 continues its resurgence across Oklahoma.
Although the southeast Oklahoma hospital is no longer accepting transfers from other hospitals, MRHC is still treating patients who come to the facility from its seven-county coverage area.
"We are on divert from other hospitals, but we are still taking patients who report to our Emergency Department or come to the hospital by ambulance," MRHC Chief Executive Officer David Keith said Friday in response to inquiries from the News-Capital.
"If people come to our ED, we take care of them," Keith said. "We're not turning anybody away."
Keith said the number of COVID-19 patients at the 149-bed hospital has doubled over the past week.
"Last week we had seven COVID patients," Keith said. "This week, we have 13." Keith said the hospital tries to segregate COVID-19 patients.
What if another local patient needs to be admitted to ICU? Keith said the facility would find room for the patient.
Keith said the hospital has 14 ICU beds.
"Our ICU is full," Keith said. "Our other rooms are not full.”
The News-Capital contacted Keith after hearing unsubstantiated reports regarding the hospital's capacity.
"We've got plenty of beds," Keith said, but added he has to ensure there are adequate nursing and ancillary staff to care for hospital patients at any given time. He said he wants to avoid having a workforce that is overly tired and stretched.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 151 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County on Wednesday in its weekly update.
OSDH also reported 14,932 active cases statewide — an increase of 5,046 from the previous week. Data from the OSDH showed 7,531 COVID-19 deaths, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provisional data shows 8,754 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19.
Pittsburg County had 4,967 cases; 4,737 assumed recoveries, and 79 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, per the OSDH.
That means Pittsburg County had 151 active cases.
OSDH listed Pittsburg County in the orange risk phase — or a moderate risk with many COVID-19 positive cases present in the community and undetected cases likely.
Pittsburg County’s new daily average cases came in at 36.3 this week — while all the surrounding counties were also listed in the orange risk phase.
Pushmataha County had 72.1 average daily new cases, Atoka had 38.4, Coal had 28.6, Haskell had 43, Hughes had 26.9, Latimer had 32.6, and McIntosh had 39.4, per OSDH data.
Keith said the McAlester hospital began turning down requests from other hospitals to accept patient transfers.
Keith said in past weeks the hospital had accepted patients from hospitals in places such as Poteau and Muskogee, but will no longer do so. Keith said the hospital has to make sure it has adequate staff to care for the community the hospital traditionally serves, which he defined as Pittsburg County and neighboring counties that touch Pittsburg County.
"We don't want to overload our hospital," Keith said. "If people show up, we care for them. We are on divert from other hospitals. We are taking patients at our ED."
Keith said the hospital is not at capacity. That number changes, he said, depending on staff available and the number of patients in different units.
How many nurses does the hospital currently employ?
"We have 245 RNs and LPNs," Keith said, counting all nurses including those that work in assisted living, hospice and other hospital-related areas. "We have 195 that work directly in the hospital," he said.
Keith has no plans to ask the Oklahoma State Department of Health or McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management to put an emergency hospital tent back in place at the McAlester hospital, such as they did in 2020.
"We're not in the original pandemic phase," Keith said. He said the McAlester hospital is not seeing the massive influx of patients it saw in 2020, when some COVID-19 patients were transferred to MRHC from out-of-state. He said it's now a different situation.
"We have an ample number of ventilators," Keith said. "We are well-stocked on PPEs."
While some hospitals are trying to mandate that all of their staff take a COVID-19 vaccination, Keith said that's not the case at MRHC.
"We are not mandating it," Keith said. The hospital is making vaccine clinics available for employees and is taking steps such as offering incentives for taking the COVID-19 vaccination, he said, with incentives including an additional paid day off.
What's the COVID-19 vaccination rate for hospital employees? Keith did not have the exact number immediately available but estimated it's approaching 50% of the workforce.
Contact James Beaty a jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
