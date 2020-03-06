Rural Health Association of Oklahoma named the top executive and a doctor at a McAlester hospital the best in the state for the year.
McAlester Regional Health Center President and CEO David Keith was named the Rural Health Leader of the Year and MRHC Dr. Kamron Torbati was named Rural Health Physician of the Year by the Rural Health Association of Oklahoma.
Keith joined MRHC in 2011 and has aggressively grown the hospital by adding new service lines, starting a physician residency program and engaging in capital expansions including a new $11M Emergency Center.
He was previously the chief operating officer of Kern Medical Center, a large tertiary academic and teaching medical center in Bakersfield, California. Prior to Kern, Keith served as assistant administrator at Providence Alaska Medical Center, a large 365-bed tertiary center in Anchorage.
Keith is engaged in numerous statewide, regional and community boards and committees including the Oklahoma Healthcare Advisory Board, Oklahoma Hospital Association Board, Osteopathic Medical Education Consortium of Oklahoma, Lifecare Health Services Board, and Tecumseh Risk Reciprocal Board.
He is past president of the McAlester Rotary Club, a member of the Lions Club, a 32 degree Mason, past President of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce and previously served on the Governor’s Council on Economic and Workforce Development Board, and was co-Chair of the Oklahoma Governor’s Healthcare Workforce Committee.
Keith is the recipient of multiple awards which include: Rural Administrator of the Year by the Rural Health Association of Oklahoma in 2012, Partner of the Year from Kiamichi Technology Center in 2014; Journal Record’s Fifth Annual Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEO, and named to Becker’s top 50 Rural Hospital CEOS. He is also recognized as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and more recently The Journal Record's 2019 Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEO and Beckers top 60 CEOS to know in 2020.
He is married to Terry Lynn, who is from Western Oklahoma, and the couple has five children; Clifford, Jeffrey, Christina, Mitch and Cassandra.
Torbati is a board certified Ob/Gyn who has been practicing in McAlester for the last 5 years.
He was born and raised in central California, where upon graduating high school he enlisted and served six years in the United States Marine Corps.
After his military service, Torbati earned a bachelor's degree at California State University—Fresno and went on to earn a master's degree in public health and a Medical Doctorate from St. George’s University, in Grenada West Indies.
Torbati completed a four-year residency at the St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in New Jersey and has since resided in McAlester with his wife of 12 years, Tiffany.
