McAlester honors graduating seniors; Waugh receives Black & Gold scholarship

Brooklyn Waugh has some wise words for underclassmen as she prepares to graduate from McAlester High School.
The MHS senior was a member of the school’s student publication, which is produced by high school students and sponsored by the News-Capital. She also received a $4,000 scholarship sponsored by the newspaper during the district’s senior assembly Monday morning that honored the soon-to-be graduates.
As her high school career comes to a close, Brooklyn said underclassmen should enjoy their time before graduation.
“Don’t take it for granted,” she said. “Enjoy the time you have and live in the moment.”
Brooklyn was awarded the $4,000 scholarship for her four-year participation in the MHS student magazine and an essay on the importance of newspapers.
The Black & Gold is a student news magazine written and photographed by McAlester High School students who work with the News-Capital staff.
MN-C General Manager Reina Owens said community support of the Black & Gold magazine makes it possible to support students each year.
“Brooklyn is passionate about journalism and she has a bright future ahead of her,” Owens said. “We appreciate all the community support that makes this scholarship possible and continue to strive covering and supporting our community.”
Brooklyn said she’s glad to have made great friends and learn from great teachers at McAlester.
She’s been part of McAlester High School’s journalism class all four years and praised teacher Nikki Brinlee for her guidance.
“She has made it so easy to love it and she was one of the reasons why journalism grew on me so much,” Brooklyn said.
Brooklyn said she always enjoyed writing and that passion flourished as a part of McAlester’s Black & Gold student magazine.
Brooklyn said she will miss the people of McAlester “especially the teachers because they make it a lot better on the hard days.”
She plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College and major in mass communications before transferring to a four-year university.
Brooklyn said she wants to be a journalist, whether she is reporting on television, writing for a magazine or another form.
McAlester High School seniors earned more than $2 million in scholarships as presented during Monday's senior assembly.
Commencement for MHS Class of 2021 is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 22 at Hook Eales Stadium. The event has no attendance limitations — unless inclement weather forces the event to be held at S. Arch Auditorium.
