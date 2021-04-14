Amy Swain said McAlester High School students are excited to get back on the stage.
The MHS choir director said the program is ready to perform the award-winning musical produce "Bright Star" — an award-winning musical that was also nominated for Tony Awards and Grammys — on Friday and Sunday after a year of coronavirus precautions.
"It's going to be wonderful," Swain said. "The kids have done an outstanding job rehearsing and putting on this production during our time of COVID and they're just thrilled to be on the stage again at S. Arch and showcasing their talents to the community."
The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
"Bright Star" features a complex love story in the American South and Swain said it includes a variety of themes.
"It's about the redeeming power of love and loss, and finding family again," Swain said.
Famed comedian Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell wrote and composed "Bright Star" — which is set in the North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains in 1945-46 with flashbacks to the 1920s.
The musical is inspired by the duo's Grammy-winning 2013 bluegrass album "Love Has Come for You" and played about 140 performances on Broadway.
"Bright Star" was nominated for the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and nominated for several Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Orchestrations.
"It spans the life of a woman looking back on her younger years and the journey she's taken to get where she is today," Swain said.
McAlester High School will present "Bright Star" through Theatrical Rights Worldwide. Swain said the show will be the concert version and was written to include social distancing.
Swain said 18 students will produce the shows with female parts double-cast because "we had so many females audition who are talented."
She said MHS has several young, talented students who showed interest in the show and give the program a bright future.
MHS student and choir member Anna Coleman was recognized as all-state treble chorus.
Female leads include Avery Wilson and Anna Coleman and male leads include Quinn McGaugh and Layne Detello.
Swain is co-directing the production with MHS alum Jarrett Adams, while MHS teacher Nicole Green is the stage director.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.