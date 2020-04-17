For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the McAlester High School student council has been recognized as a 2020 National Gold Council of Excellence by National of Student Council (NatStuCo).
“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Director of Student Leadership. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”
“The McAlester High School Student Council has created a sense of leadership and diligence that has extended over accomplishments in our community, school, and state. This marks the fifth year that McAlester High School Student Council has received the National Gold Chapter of Excellence Award. This is the highest distinction a student council can receive. We have been able to foster growth and grit in student leadership. Being recognized on a local, regional, and national level is an honor for all of us. From starting state-wide projects for student leaders to visiting residents at the Van Buren House, we have made it our goal to reach every piece of our community. Every officer, member at large, and administrator has made our goals possible to achieve. Our advisor and my father, Timothy Collier, has guided all of our projects and contributed greatly to MHS Student Council, the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils, and the National Association of Student Councils. My fellow executive council members Kaden Burmeier, Zoie Newman, Hannah Fry, Cadence Simmons, Carsyn Gragg, Kyla Anderson, and Faith Caldwell have helped me lead our students in impeccable ways. I would like to thank every member of our community that has contributed to the success of the McAlester High School Student Council. It has been an absolute honor to serve as the Student Body President of McAlester High School. Passing the torch of student leadership that has been present for generations is one of the pinnacles of my high school career.”
-Sydney Collier, McAlester High School Student Body President 2019-2020
To meet the requirements for the National Council of Excellence Award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Councils awarded the gold level of the award have successfully demonstrated the highest levels of leadership.
About National Student Council
National Student Council (NatStuCo) provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members. NatStuCo is dedicated to preparing and empowering student leaders to better serve their schools and communities. For more information, visit www.NatStuCo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.