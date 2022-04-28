McAlester High School sets graduation ceremony

Commencement for McAlester High School’s Class of 2022 is set.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said the district’s graduation ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Hook Eales Stadium — with contingencies in case of inclement weather.
If inclement weather impacts the original 10 a.m. start time, Hughes said graduation will be postponed to 7 p.m. later that night at Hook Eales Stadium.
If inclement weather persists by 5 p.m. that night, the ceremony will be moved into S. Arch Auditorium with tickets given to each student due to limited seating.
“There’s nothing we can do about that,” Hughes said in a video statement. “There’s only so many chairs and each student will receive their allotted amount of tickets, but we will also be live streaming graduation.”
Hughes also said the district recently received requests from various organizations, military branches, and school-sponsored extracurricular activities — but the district will only allow previously approved regalia.
“We’re getting a lot of requests to wear a lot of different sashes and cords for graduation,” Hughes said. “We’re going to adhere to our policy.”
“It’s not that we do not think that all of these organizations are important but there has to be a limit,” Hughes added. “That’s why we are adhering to our policy and allowing only those cords for academic achievement to be worn during the ceremony.”
The MPS Board of Education policy states “the only Academic Regalia allowed to be worn at graduation, other than as Federally/state protected rights, will be for valedictorian, salutatorian, Oklahoma Academic All-State, Oklahoma Academic Scholars, and other honor Societies (meeting established criteria).”
Approved sashed include a gold sash for members of the Honor Society and a silver sash for members of the National Vocational Technical Society. A white collar for members of the International Thespian Society is the only approved collar.
Board policy allows several cords under approved regalia, including:
• Valedictorian: Purple Cord
• Salutatorian: Royal Blue Cord
• Academic All-State: Green Cord
• National Merit Scholar: Burgundy Cord
• Oklahoma Academic Scholar: Orange Cord
• Oklahoma FFA State Degree: Blue and Gold Cord
• Oklahoma Indian Honor Society: Turquoise Cord
Board members also approved Native American Commencement Regalia to include eagle feathers, graduation cords and, most recently, beading on mortar boards — if students receive approval through proper channels through the school.
“Students who can verify their enrollment in a tribe (CDIB card) will be allowed beading around the edge of the mortar board,” the policy states. “The beading shall be attached to the mortar board and shall not exceed 1⁄2 inch over or 1⁄2 inch under the edge of the mortar board.”
Hughes said students can wear any other cords before and after the ceremony, but non-approved cords will be prohibited from being worn during the ceremony.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
