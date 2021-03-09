McAlester High School prom 'set for normal' with contingencies

Officials plan to host the McAlester High School prom event this year after having to adjust last spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MHS Principal Mendy Tubbs said prom is normally set for the last Saturday in April, which is April 24 this year, and will go on as normal — as long as the district's COVID-19 cases do not rise again.
"Everything's set for normal," Tubbs said during Monday's school board meeting. "The only thing that we're waiting to announce is whether or not our numbers will be low enough for us to have it inside the Lucy Smith Center like we usually do."
School officials originally postponed last year's prom before working with the city of McAlester to host the event in downtown.
The first-ever Junior-Senior Street Prom was held June 5 on Choctaw Avenue, which was closed to traffic from South Main Street to First Street during the event.
Tubbs said this year's event is set for April 24 at the Lucy Smith Center — but contingency plans are in place for any potential COVID-19 increases.
If the district's COVID-19 cases rise enough to warrant increased safety protocols, officials will move the prom to the indoor athletic facility for more space, she said.
She said the district is also preparing to hold the event outside if necessary.
"But hopefully our numbers will stay low," Tubbs said.
Tubbs said the district notified parents of juniors and seniors a couple weeks ago to allow time to plan for prom attire.
She credited teacher Destiny Collier for leading the district's prom preparation for several years.
