If you or someone you know is looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. McAlester High School Band is excited to announce they will be hosting a one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For one day only, the High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4mcalester21.
There will be 30 different mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets, CordaRoy’s Convertible chairs and mattress protectors will be available as well.
Brands like Simmons Beautyrest, Wellsville, and Southerland come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Band benefits from every purchase.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.
What: McAlester High School Band Mattress Fundraiser
Where: McAlester High School
When: Saturday, February 27th, 10am - 5pm
Link: bit.ly/beds4mcalester21
Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works! https://youtu.be/dtWPNME9W2w
Contact chris.brobst@cfsbeds.com or call (918) 361-6992 for more information.
###
About Custom Fundraising Solutions
Since 2005, Custom Fundraising Solutions has been helping schools raise money using an unconventional approach, "The Mattress Fundraiser". The concept is designed to help groups raise thousands of dollars in a one-day sale, and provide the community a product they need, for a great value. CFS has over 100 locations nationwide, and has given back more than $40 million dollars. To learn more, visit www.cfsbeds.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.