McAlester High School announces top graduates
Co-valedictorian: Emma Quintana
Involvement In High School:
Student Council
McAlester Athletics
Advanced Courses
Steel Drums
African Marimbas
MHS Band
Art Club
Woodwind Choir
Prom Committee
Black and Gold Media
McAlester Club Volleyball
MRHC Shadowing Program
Miss McAlester Program
Mat Maids
Seniorista
Life Church Youth
Parents:
Eddie and Hollie Quintana
Plans For The Future
Attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a double major in Biology and Chemistry and a minor in Music as a member of the Honors College and Band. Attend OU for medical school pursuing a career as a pediatric and fetal surgeon.
Co-valedictorian: Danilynn Brown
Academic recognitions
National Honor Society member inducted in 2018
Achieving a "H" all year in 11th grade AP language 2019
Southeastern Oklahoma State University's Tournament of Champions psychology runner up 2019
Maintained a 97% or higher in AP Precalculus 2019
Top student in AP Chemistry 2018 & 2019
Certificate of Merit for OK High School Mock Trial program 2018
Non-academic recognitions
Outstanding Ensemble performance in One Act State Competition 2018 & 2019
Regional qualifier in Dramatic Duet and Prose OSSAA Competitive Speech and Debate 2017 and 2018
Regional qualifier in Monologue OSSAA Competitive Speech and Debate 2019 & 2020
First Alternate in Monologue OSSAA Competitive Speech and Debate 2019
Regional qualifier in Dramatic Interpretation 2020
Regional and State Qualifier in Varsity Tennis Doubles 2018
Participation in clubs at the school
Active member of the McAlester High School competitive speech and debate team (2016-2020)
Active member and Publicity Chair of McAlester High School Drama Club
Active member of National Honor Society
Member of McAlester High School's Varsity Tennis Team
Active member of the 99s (International Organization of Women Pilots)
Member of Women in Aviation
After High School I intend to further my education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and obtain a bachelor's degree in aviation.
My parents are Arlene Brown and Richard Brown
Co-valedictorian: Logan Gearheart
Accomplishments:
3rd Place Trigonometry - Eastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019
2nd Place Integrated Productivity Software - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019
3rd Place Trigonometry - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019
1st Place General Business - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018
1st Place World History - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018
2nd Place Plane Geometry - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2017
Rotary Student of the Week 2019
Academic All Conference Team 2019
Selected for the Oklahoma Class 5A All-State Soccer Team 2020
Selected for the Oklahoma Class 5A District 3 All-District Soccer Team 2020
McAlester High School Academic Team Captain 2019-2020
McAlester High School All School Homecoming King 2019-2020
McAlester High School Basketball Varsity Letter 11th Grade
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry Award
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade AP Chemistry Award
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade AP English III Award
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade Computer Science I Award
National Honor Society - inducted 2019
McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Team Captain 10th and 12th Grade
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Pre-AP Chemistry Award
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Algebra II Award
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade English II Award
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Spanish II Award
McAlester High School Student Council Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Class Vice President
Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Honors English I Award
Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Spanish I Award
Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Honors Geometry Award
McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Letter 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Grade
Superintendent's Honor Roll 2016-2020
Plans after High School: Attend The University of Oklahoma to study political science.
Parents: Tanya Johnson, Justin Johnson, and Logan J. Gearheart.
Co-valedictorian: Sydney Collier
Parents: Tim & Destiny Collier
What I was involved in during high school:
Student Council
Band
Woodwind Choir
Native American Club
Yearbook
Soccer
MHS Foundations Committee
Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma Baptist University to major Psychology and eventually have a career in Industrial-Organizational Psychology.
Co-salutatorian: Zoie Newman
Zoie’s parents are Merredith Newman and Adam Newman. She has been in several organizations over the past four years. These include the Biomedical Science Program at Kiamichi Technology Center, MHS Varsity Volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, STEM U Mentoring from the New York Academy of Sciences, HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Club Scrubs at OU Tulsa School of Community Medicine. She plans on attending East Central University where she has been chosen for the Honors Program. She will major in Biology with a minor in Business. She then plans on attending Oklahoma State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
Co-salutatorian: Sarina Kirkhart
Parents are Kerry and Carol Kirkhart. Sarina has been apart of the MHS marching band, wind ensemble and also placed at All District and State Solo & Ensemble. She was also honored to be the MHS & Band Homecoming Queen. Sarina was on the MHS Varsity Volleyball team, was a member of National Honors Society and went to Will Rogers daily for service learning. She also enjoyed being apart of Woodwind Choir, Prom Committee, First United Methodist Youth Group and helping with the children’s ministry there. Sarina will be attending the University of Oklahoma in the fall to major in Elementary Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.