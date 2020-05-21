McAlester High School announces top graduates

Co-valedictorian: Emma Quintana

Involvement In High School:

Student Council

McAlester Athletics

Advanced Courses

Steel Drums

African Marimbas

MHS Band

Art Club

Woodwind Choir

Prom Committee

Black and Gold Media

McAlester Club Volleyball

MRHC Shadowing Program

Miss McAlester Program

Mat Maids

Seniorista

Life Church Youth

Parents:

Eddie and Hollie Quintana

Plans For The Future

Attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a double major in Biology and Chemistry and a minor in Music as a member of the Honors College and Band. Attend OU for medical school pursuing a career as a pediatric and fetal surgeon.

Co-valedictorian: Danilynn Brown

Academic recognitions

National Honor Society member inducted in 2018

Achieving a "H" all year in 11th grade AP language 2019

Southeastern Oklahoma State University's Tournament of Champions psychology runner up 2019

Maintained a 97% or higher in AP Precalculus 2019

Top student in AP Chemistry 2018 & 2019

Certificate of Merit for OK High School Mock Trial program 2018

Non-academic recognitions

Outstanding Ensemble performance in One Act State Competition 2018 & 2019

Regional qualifier in Dramatic Duet and Prose OSSAA Competitive Speech and Debate 2017 and 2018

Regional qualifier in Monologue OSSAA Competitive Speech and Debate 2019 & 2020

First Alternate in Monologue OSSAA Competitive Speech and Debate 2019

Regional qualifier in Dramatic Interpretation 2020

Regional and State Qualifier in Varsity Tennis Doubles 2018

Participation in clubs at the school

Active member of the McAlester High School competitive speech and debate team (2016-2020)

Active member and Publicity Chair of McAlester High School Drama Club

Active member of National Honor Society

Member of McAlester High School's Varsity Tennis Team

Active member of the 99s (International Organization of Women Pilots)

Member of Women in Aviation

After High School I intend to further my education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and obtain a bachelor's degree in aviation.

My parents are Arlene Brown and Richard Brown

Co-valedictorian: Logan Gearheart

Accomplishments:

3rd Place Trigonometry - Eastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019

2nd Place Integrated Productivity Software - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019

3rd Place Trigonometry - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019

1st Place General Business - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018

1st Place World History - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018

2nd Place Plane Geometry - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2017

Rotary Student of the Week 2019

Academic All Conference Team 2019

Selected for the Oklahoma Class 5A All-State Soccer Team 2020

Selected for the Oklahoma Class 5A District 3 All-District Soccer Team 2020

McAlester High School Academic Team Captain 2019-2020

McAlester High School All School Homecoming King 2019-2020

McAlester High School Basketball Varsity Letter 11th Grade

Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry Award

Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade AP Chemistry Award

Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade AP English III Award

Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade Computer Science I Award

National Honor Society - inducted 2019

McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Team Captain 10th and 12th Grade

Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Pre-AP Chemistry Award

Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Algebra II Award

Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade English II Award

Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Spanish II Award

McAlester High School Student Council Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Class Vice President

Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Honors English I Award

Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Spanish I Award

Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Honors Geometry Award

McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Letter 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Grade

Superintendent's Honor Roll 2016-2020

Plans after High School: Attend The University of Oklahoma to study political science.

Parents: Tanya Johnson, Justin Johnson, and Logan J. Gearheart.

Co-valedictorian: Sydney Collier

Parents: Tim & Destiny Collier

What I was involved in during high school:

Student Council

Band

Woodwind Choir

Native American Club

Yearbook

Soccer

MHS Foundations Committee

Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma Baptist University to major Psychology and eventually have a career in Industrial-Organizational Psychology.

Co-salutatorian: Zoie Newman

Zoie’s parents are Merredith Newman and Adam Newman. She has been in several organizations over the past four years. These include the Biomedical Science Program at Kiamichi Technology Center, MHS Varsity Volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, STEM U Mentoring from the New York Academy of Sciences, HOSA Future Health Professionals, and Club Scrubs at OU Tulsa School of Community Medicine. She plans on attending East Central University where she has been chosen for the Honors Program. She will major in Biology with a minor in Business. She then plans on attending Oklahoma State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

Co-salutatorian: Sarina Kirkhart

Parents are Kerry and Carol Kirkhart. Sarina has been apart of the MHS marching band, wind ensemble and also placed at All District and State Solo & Ensemble. She was also honored to be the MHS & Band Homecoming Queen. Sarina was on the MHS Varsity Volleyball team, was a member of National Honors Society and went to Will Rogers daily for service learning. She also enjoyed being apart of Woodwind Choir, Prom Committee, First United Methodist Youth Group and helping with the children’s ministry there. Sarina will be attending the University of Oklahoma in the fall to major in Elementary Education

