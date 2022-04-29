McAlester High School announced its top graduates for the Class of 2022.
Name: Allison Bond
Parents: Justin and Niki Bond
Academic Honors: Oklahoma Academic All-State, College Board National AP Rural and Small Town Scholar, National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, High School Heisman School Winner, OCA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Outstanding Senior Youth State award winner
Activities: Senior Class President, National Honor Society Vice President, 4-year varsity soccer starter, 4-year varsity soccer captain, 3-year soccer All-District, 2-Time MHS Varsity Soccer Defensive Player of the Year, 4-year varsity softball starter, 3-year varsity softball captain, and 4-year softball All-District
Future Plans: Allison plans to attend Southwestern Oklahoma State University as a member of their President’s Leadership Class and major in Pharmacy
Name: Emilee Coxsey
Parents: Phillip and Deanna Coxsey
Academic Honors: Academic All-State McAlester Varsity Pom 2018-2021, National Honors Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Superintendent's Honor Roll, University of Oklahoma Honors College Admittance, Top 10 finalist McAlester News-Capital & Patriot Auto Group Student of the Year
Activities: 4-H National Youth in Action finalist in the STEM Pillar, Pittsburg County 4-H Hall of Fame, National 4-H Conference delegate, Mock Trial, MHS Varsity Pom 5 time OSDTDA State Champions, 14-year dancer at Angie’s Dance Plus, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Council Outstanding Youth Award, Prudential Spirit of Community Award, and Miss McAlester 2022
Future Plans: Emilee plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Oklahoma and major in Aerospace Engineering
￼Name: Carsyn Gragg
Parents: Chad and Ashley Gragg
Academic Honors: Nominated for Oklahoma Academic All-State, Superintendent's Honor Roll, MHS Student of the Month, Top 10 finalist for Patriot Auto Group/McAlester News-Capital Student of the Year, All-District soccer player, established the MHS Freshman Mentorship Program, Nominated for the Harvard Academics Program
Activities: Executive President of the MHS Student Council, President of the MHS National Honor Society, Captain of Varsity Soccer, Lead drummer on the MHS drumline, member of McAlester High School band, member of the Native American Honor Society, member of the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society, member of MHS Honors Band, Youth Ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Assistant coach for McAlester United Soccer Club, and a student musician for the McAlester Community Christmas Concert
Future Plans: Carsyn plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. After earning her bachelor's degree she plans to attend veterinary school at Oklahoma State University
Name: Taylor Kelley
Parents: Randell and Cheryl Kelley
Academic Honors: ACT score of 32, Oklahoma Academic Scholar, National Honors Society, Nominated for Oklahoma Academic All-State, Superintendent's Honor Roll, MHS Student of the Month, Top 10 finalist McAlester News-Capital & Patriot Auto Group Student of the Year
Activities: Oklahoma 4-H State Ambassador, Pittsburg County 4-H Hall of Fame, President of the Pittsburg County 4-H Club, Cross Country, Track & Field, Mock Trial, Drama, Digital Media, Student Council, Intern at the McAlester News-Capital, plays guitar, piano, enjoys singing, and is a WSI certified swim instructor
Future Plans: Taylor plans to attend the University of Missouri and major in Journalism with a minor in Political Science
￼SALUTATORIAN
Name: McKinsey Tighe
Parents: Angel Tighe and Robert Tighe
Academic Honors: Oklahoma Academic Scholar, Superintendent’s Honor, MHS National Honor Society
Activities: Kiamichi Technology Center Bio-Med program, MHS Mock Trial
Future Plans: McKinsey plans to attend the University of Arizona to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Natural Resources with a concentration in Conservation Biology in pursuit of becoming a wildlife biologist or zoologist
