McAlester High School announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian-Raksha Tabada

Name: Raksha Tabada

Parents: Marvin Tabada and Ann Claire Tabada

Activities: Mock Trial, Academic Team, Biomedical Sciences Program at KTC, Ambassador for National Society of High School Scholars

Future plans: University of Arizona as a Biology: Biomedical Sciences Emphasis major to become a neurologist

Honors: 2021 Oklahoma Academic All-State Scholar

Valedictorian-Olivia Harkins:

Parents: Steve and Ruth Harkins

Activities: I have been in the band for six years, the last four playing bassoon in the wind ensemble. For marching band, I was lead keyboard for four years and have performed multiple solos within the marching season. For concert band, I also play the bassoon; and as a bassoonist, I have received multiple awards at the district and state level as well as having been awarded a scholarship to Pittsburg State University.

In addition to band, I am a member of the Mock Trial program. In my freshman year, my team progressed to the quarterfinal rounds; received fourth at state my sophomore year; placed third at state in my junior year; and in my senior year, my team took first place at the state championship round. We are the first McAlester Mock Trial team to both make finals and to take home a first-place trophy. At the state championship, I was named Best Attorney for the Defense.

Future Plans: I will be attending Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas beginning fall semester 2021. I will be pursuing a degree in Criminology with a minor in Bassoon Performance. Once I complete my undergraduate degree, I will be attending law school.

Salutatorian- Emma Judkins

Name: Emma Judkins

Parents: Matt and Nanci Judkins

Activities: Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz band, Steel Drum Ensemble, Band Leadership Team, Intern for the Puterbaugh Middle School Bands, Member of Youth Group at First United Methodist Church, Pianist for praise team at First United Methodist Church, taken piano lessons for eleven years, and I give piano lessons.

Future Plans: Attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Music Education

Awards: All-state percussionist for two years, All-district percussionist for six years, Member of the national honor society

Salutatorian- Aaron Dodson

Denny & Amy Dodson

band and different ensembles, cross country, tennis, soccer (captain), yearbook, student body president, and involved with worship & youth ministry at First Baptist Church

I plan to attend Mid America Christian University in the fall and play soccer there

National Honor Society

