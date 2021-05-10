McAlester High School announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian-Raksha Tabada
Name: Raksha Tabada
Parents: Marvin Tabada and Ann Claire Tabada
Activities: Mock Trial, Academic Team, Biomedical Sciences Program at KTC, Ambassador for National Society of High School Scholars
Future plans: University of Arizona as a Biology: Biomedical Sciences Emphasis major to become a neurologist
Honors: 2021 Oklahoma Academic All-State Scholar
Valedictorian-Olivia Harkins:
Parents: Steve and Ruth Harkins
Activities: I have been in the band for six years, the last four playing bassoon in the wind ensemble. For marching band, I was lead keyboard for four years and have performed multiple solos within the marching season. For concert band, I also play the bassoon; and as a bassoonist, I have received multiple awards at the district and state level as well as having been awarded a scholarship to Pittsburg State University.
In addition to band, I am a member of the Mock Trial program. In my freshman year, my team progressed to the quarterfinal rounds; received fourth at state my sophomore year; placed third at state in my junior year; and in my senior year, my team took first place at the state championship round. We are the first McAlester Mock Trial team to both make finals and to take home a first-place trophy. At the state championship, I was named Best Attorney for the Defense.
Future Plans: I will be attending Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas beginning fall semester 2021. I will be pursuing a degree in Criminology with a minor in Bassoon Performance. Once I complete my undergraduate degree, I will be attending law school.
Salutatorian- Emma Judkins
Name: Emma Judkins
Parents: Matt and Nanci Judkins
Activities: Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz band, Steel Drum Ensemble, Band Leadership Team, Intern for the Puterbaugh Middle School Bands, Member of Youth Group at First United Methodist Church, Pianist for praise team at First United Methodist Church, taken piano lessons for eleven years, and I give piano lessons.
Future Plans: Attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Music Education
Awards: All-state percussionist for two years, All-district percussionist for six years, Member of the national honor society
Salutatorian- Aaron Dodson
Denny & Amy Dodson
band and different ensembles, cross country, tennis, soccer (captain), yearbook, student body president, and involved with worship & youth ministry at First Baptist Church
I plan to attend Mid America Christian University in the fall and play soccer there
National Honor Society
