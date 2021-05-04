McAlester High School announced its 2021 homecoming court with 24 queens representing various groups and organizations.
After having to cancel and postpone the festivities last year and again this fall, McAlester Public Schools Athletic Director John Homer said organizers believe they found a way to celebrate students with a different type of ceremony.
"We wanted to do it for our kids," Homer said. "We had to schedule things so far ahead of time and we didn't know what the COVID numbers would look like so we thought this was the best alternative."
Homer said he MPS employees Tim Collier, Mary Martin, Lori Few and others helped to organize this year's event.
School officials detailed changes to this year's homecoming festivities after postponing ceremonies earlier in the academic year. The district announced its homecoming queen representatives Monday night during a ceremony at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
McAlester High School will host its homecoming parade at 6 p.m. May 18 starting at the intersection of Fifth Street and Choctaw Avenue, then going west along Choctaw Avenue to Main Street.
There will not be an all-school homecoming queen, instead with 24 representatives from various school-affiliated groups.
Organizers sad they hope people come to support several program and celebrate after a year of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are the homecoming queens and the organizations they represent:
Myiah Keith—Afro-Student Union (ASU)
Alexis Futischa—Art Club
Emma Judkins—Band
Corey Alberson—Basketball
Brooklyn Waugh—Black and Gold Journalism
Avery McGaugh—Black and Gold Media
Baylee Showalter—Boys Soccer
Kaylee Waller—Cheer
Ashlee Korp—Choir
Madison Benjamin—Competitive Speech
Avery Wilson—Drama
Brooke Mills—FFA
Makayla Magdalena—Football
Keeleigh Johnson—Girls Soccer
Emilee Pennington—GSA
Olivia Harkins—Mock Trial
Reese Regan—POM
Kirstyn Santino—Prom Committee
Alianna Aranda—Softball
Hannah Fry—Student Council
Erin Dunlap—Track
Janai Riddle—Volleyball
Veroinka Davis—Wrestling
Kymber McOwen—Yearbook
Pictures of each queen are available online at www.mcalesternews.com. More pictures of the queens and from the homecoming parade will be included in a homecoming section of the print edition on May 20.
