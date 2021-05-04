McAlester High School announced its 2021 homecoming court with 24 queens representing various groups and organizations.

After having to cancel and postpone the festivities last year and again this fall, McAlester Public Schools Athletic Director John Homer said organizers believe they found a way to celebrate students with a different type of ceremony.

"We wanted to do it for our kids," Homer said. "We had to schedule things so far ahead of time and we didn't know what the COVID numbers would look like so we thought this was the best alternative."

Homer said he MPS employees Tim Collier, Mary Martin, Lori Few and others helped to organize this year's event.

School officials detailed changes to this year's homecoming festivities after postponing ceremonies earlier in the academic year. The district announced its homecoming queen representatives Monday night during a ceremony at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.

McAlester High School will host its homecoming parade at 6 p.m. May 18 starting at the intersection of Fifth Street and Choctaw Avenue, then going west along Choctaw Avenue to Main Street.

There will not be an all-school homecoming queen, instead with 24 representatives from various school-affiliated groups.

Organizers sad they hope people come to support several program and celebrate after a year of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are the homecoming queens and the organizations they represent:

Myiah Keith—Afro-Student Union (ASU)

Alexis Futischa—Art Club

Emma Judkins—Band

Corey Alberson—Basketball

Brooklyn Waugh—Black and Gold Journalism

Avery McGaugh—Black and Gold Media

Baylee Showalter—Boys Soccer

Kaylee Waller—Cheer

Ashlee Korp—Choir

Madison Benjamin—Competitive Speech

Avery Wilson—Drama

Brooke Mills—FFA

Makayla Magdalena—Football

Keeleigh Johnson—Girls Soccer

Emilee Pennington—GSA

Olivia Harkins—Mock Trial

Reese Regan—POM

Kirstyn Santino—Prom Committee

Alianna Aranda—Softball

Hannah Fry—Student Council

Erin Dunlap—Track

Janai Riddle—Volleyball

Veroinka Davis—Wrestling

Kymber McOwen—Yearbook

Pictures of each queen are available online at www.mcalesternews.com. More pictures of the queens and from the homecoming parade will be included in a homecoming section of the print edition on May 20.

