Halloween decorations at a McAlester home bring scary fun for all and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Leon and Shari Murrin decorate their 729 W. Washington Ave. residence in McAlester with expansive displays for several holidays, but primarily for Christmas and Halloween — joining the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser this year among hundreds of other locations nationwide.
“We’ve done this for the kids for years so that was really important to us,” Leon said of joining the fundraiser campaign.
Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital started in 2020 after a North Carolina home featuring several skeletons became the first to raise funds for the organization.
Leon and Shari enjoy decorating for holidays throughout — including a huge display for the Christmas season, and patriotic displays for Memorial Day and Fourth of July.
The Murrins started decorating their home years ago and continued adding to the collection. This year’s Halloween display features two giant skeletons on each side of the yard with various skeletons, spiders and more scary-fun items.
A giant spider guards the front porch with smaller arachnids on its web; skeletons of dragons and triceratops scatter through the yard; a headless horseman figure holds a pumpkin in the corner of the yard; two skeletons play with their skeleton dog and more.
Two witches over a cauldron also have a sign telling viewers to check out a video presentation of the entire display on YouTube by searching for “My Parents Yard 2021.” A shed in the driveway shelters a daycare themed Halloween display.
Leon added a skeleton version of The Flintstones in the Flintmobile this year with a handcrafted vehicle he said is open for anyone who wants to sit in it for pictures. He said the display took about three days to install and the couple hopes to keep attendance at the Halloween display growing.
“Two years ago we had 104 kids on Halloween and last year we had 216 kids,” Leon said, adding many more visit leading up to the holiday each year.
Leon is a 1977 Indianola High School grad and is married to Shari, who previously worked with special needs children.
He said they hope people have fun with the Halloween display and they hope to raise some money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“We just hope it helps,” Leon said.
Anyone looking to donate can scan a QR code on a sign attached to a light post on the west side of the Murrins’ home. That will open the fundraiser link for further donation instructions.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
