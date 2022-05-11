McAlester graduate leads Oklahoma Arts Institute

Robert Ward is bringing his passion for music and the fine arts to a new role leading the Oklahoma Arts Institute.
The 1998 McAlester High School graduate was named the nonprofit arts program’s fifth director after he spent nearly two decades in some capacity there — and said he hopes to serve students who faced a music journey similar to his own.
“I want to see support and see students coming from southeast Oklahoma and from McAlester so we can perpetuate the experience that I had,” Ward said.
Ward said he moved to McAlester in second grade, spending his formative years there and now considers it home.
He played baseball and football at McAlester, but always had an interest in the fine arts. Ward said his dad pushed him to continue auditioning for the choir program and he went on to become an all-state choir member for three years.
Ward also studied at the Arts Institute three years before working 15 summers there as a counselor, counselor coordinator, technical director, and faculty member, conducting the chorus in 2019.
“I have a lot of experience and a lot of love for the program,” Ward said.
Ward said he enjoyed being around people passionate about music in the program.
He said working with people in the creative process of making music seemed magical to him and his experience with the Arts Institute motivated him to continue in music.
“It really kind of helped me see there are other people out there pursuing it and passionate about it,” he added. “It was really important to see there were other kids from other towns in Oklahoma that were like me, that maybe had multiple interests but could really excel in the arts.”
Ward graduated from Oklahoma State University and became a choir director for a decade before continuing his education.
He then earned a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University and a doctorate at the University of North Texas.
Ward’s education career brought him to Emporia State University in Kansas before he took a brief hiatus from music selling insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now leading the Arts Institute, Ward said to he wants to help lift students and teachers in the arts in anyway he can — similar to the support he saw at McAlester from the Bass family.
“You just felt that support in the community,” Ward said.
The Oklahoma Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain started in 1977 and is a private, non-profit organization with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.
OAI’s primary program is a two-week summer intensive for high school students who earn a nearly $3,000 scholarship. Major funding comes via private donors, with matching funds from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and additional support from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Students audition statewide in January and February for one of the following disciplines: choral music, orchestra, drawing and painting, photography, film making, acting, dance, and creative writing.
Ward said the program accepts 250 students and brings in faculty from across the nation for instruction. He said instructors come from the nation’s top art schools and this year included the 2021 Grammy Music Educator Award Recipient Jeffrey Murdock, music professor at the University of Arkansas.
“We go out and try to find the best of the best to teach those students,” Ward said.
The Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute is a series of four-day weekend workshops for educators and adult artists of all ability levels in the literary, visual, and performing arts. The program reaches more than 50,000 Oklahoma public school children each year.
Ward said the program offers multiple disciplines each weekend and strives to give back to teachers.
He said OSAI is working toward a virtual program that grew out of a COVID-19 pilot program and aims to better reach rural areas to help students have better access to instruction and help them audition.
Ward said
“We can’t be everywhere at once, but if we can offer some sort of program to reach and support those programs, then we want to do everything we can,” Ward said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.