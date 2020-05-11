Kyndyn Williams excitedly jumped around as firetrucks and law enforcement vehicles came down his street.
The McAlester 10-year-old couldn't contain his excitement Sunday as the vehicles came down his street to his birthday party with family.
"We all just love him and we wish him a happy birthday," said his grandmother, Tammy Bethune.
Tammy said Kyndyn had looked forward to going to eat Chinese food on his birthday, but those plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said Kyndyn dreams of growing up to be a police officer, so she asked some law enforcement officers and firefighters to stop by on Sunday to wish him a happy birthday.
"I thought this would be so awesome because nobody can come to his birthday party," Tammy said.
Tammy said the family adjusted to make his birthday a good one and his reaction as the vehicles rolled up showed his excitement.
Some family members attended to celebrate Kyndyn's birthday — for which he is proud to be born on 05-10-10.
His three brothers, his grandmother, his mother and great-grandmother helped him celebrate his special day.
