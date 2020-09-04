Family members mourn after a McAlester man died this week — and they hope their loss motivates people to take COVID-19 more serious.
Sidney Young's funeral was held Friday in McAlester for the 76-year-old man who died after becoming infected with the coronavirus. He was one of five in his McAlester family to recently test positive for COVID-19 and spent more than a week on a ventilator before his death Tuesday.
His daughter, Sheri English, said the family hopes people take the virus seriously so they don't go through what her family did.
The family shared a poem by Stacey Smith called "The One" that reflects on people not believing the virus is real until someone they know becomes infected.
"Who will be your One?" the poem asks.
Sidney — known affectionately as Sid — was born in McAlester in 1944, is a 1962 graduate of Kiowa High School, and graduated from Oklahoma State University Technology Center in Okmulgee.
He married Linda Sue Smith in 1963 in Kiowa and he was a longtime maintenance supervisoer at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center before retiring in 2007.
Sid loved hunting, fishing, boating and camping with family, according to his obituary.
He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the McAlester Elks Lodge, and attended Life Church in McAlester.
Sidney thought he had a bad cold in late July — but the family ended up having to take him to McAlester Regional Health Center within a week.
The family grew concerned and transferred him to the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa. Sidney's lung condition continued to deteriorate in Tulsa before he was put on a ventilator and never recovered.
Sheri said the family members who became infected believe they got it around the time they met at a local restaurant on the last Saturday in July.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 619 total COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County, with 519 assumed recoveries and 18 total deaths as of Friday. OSDH data shows 62,040 cases, 52,123 assumed recoveries and 846 deaths statewide as of Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads person-to-person, mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The CDC states spread is more likely when people are within 6 feet of each other and it is spreading easily and sustainably in many affected geographic areas.
Sheri said the family wants people to take better precautions to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
