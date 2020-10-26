McAlester family grateful for community support after house fire

A McAlester couple's house burned and the stress led to an emergency cesarean section — but Jesseka and Aaron Whitman are thankful for community support.
The couple lost everything in an Oct. 17 house fire and the stress led to Jesseka, who was due to have a child Nov. 8, needing an emergency C-section. Although newborn daughter, River, had some developmental issues, the family is thankful for an outpouring of support from the community during a chaotic week.
"Our community has absolutely been great — it's just so overwhelming," Jesseka said. She said people have walked up to her in public to offer her donations, a local church is donating clothes and more.
Jesseka said she was in shock after learning about the fire and she was diagnosed with high blood pressure that led to the emergency C-section.
She said the family switched their focus from the house fire to River because "that put everything into perspective."
"The house didn't matter anymore," Jesseka said. "It was just about her and her health."
The couple found out their newborn daughter is completely blind in the left eye and will find out more about her right eye later in life.
"We were taken aback by all of it," Jesseka said.
But the Whitmans were also grateful and stunned by the community support.
Jesseka said people were reaching out to help while they were on the way to the hospital; family members have helped care for the couple's other two children; they received free board at a McAlester hotel through the end of the month.
A friend also setup a GoFundMe page that people had donated nearly $8,000 as of Monday to support the family.
"It was just unbelievable," Jesseka said of the community support. "We've been poured on with love. It's definitely a scary time but we've had so much support."
Anyone who wants to donate to the GoFundMe dedicated to the Whitmans can find it online at https://gf.me/u/y5bx3j.
Jesseka said the proceeds from the GoFundMe will go toward anything needed for River.
