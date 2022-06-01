McAlester Defense Support Services seeks new executive director

McAlester Defense Support Services is looking for a new executive director to fill the spot that will be left vacant by the departure of Jessica Gregg.
Gregg said she is stepping down from the post to accept the position of director of business development for Choctaw Defense Manufacturing. Gregg served as executive director for McAlester Defense Support Services for more than four years, with her resignation effective June 15.
She's looking forward to her new role with Choctaw Defense, which has offices in McAlester and Hugo.
"I think my biggest priority will be learning all their capabilities and trying to identify contract applications that fit their capabilities," Gregg said. She said she's spoken with Choctaw Defense Manufacturing President Stephen Nichols and potentially there could be commercial applications in addition to government defense contracts.
Gregg said she's grateful for what she learned as the MDSS executive director and she's looking forward to the new challenges with Choctaw Defense.
"I feel really grateful for the opportunity to represent the defense industry and the people I got to meet around the state and nation," Gregg said. "I'm excited I get to continue to be a part of the defense industry."
Gregg said she will continue to serve as a state commissioner representing the McAlester area and Southeast Oklahoma with the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission.
Something else about her new job pleases her.
"I get to stay in McAlester," she said. Gregg said her office will be at the Choctaw Defense Manufacturing's McAlester location.
MDSS President Josh Hass said the search has already started to find a new executive director.
"We're looking for a self-starter and somebody that can organize well, who can be a voice for the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Washington D.C.," Hass said. MDSS also works with Choctaw Defense, with District 11 Tribal Councilor Robert Karr serving on the MDSS Board.
Hass said when Gregg first come onboard at MDSS, she had experience in the world of nonprofits, but not in the defense industry. She proved a fast learner.
"She took the bull by the horns and set the bar high," Hass said.
With Gregg set to depart in mid-June, MDSS plans to move quickly to find someone to fill the position she held. Hass said anyone interested should send him a resumé by email at soonersjoshhass@yahoo.com.
"All I'm looking for is a resumé," Hass said. A hiring committee will review the resumés and determine if more information is needed and who the group wants to interview. "We will whittle it down," said Hass.
The job opening represents a rare chance for the right individual to represent the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and the defense industry through the MDSS, Hass noted.
"This a unique opportunity being the voice for the biggest employer in Southeast Oklahoma," Hass said.
"Don't sit on this if you're interested," Hass said. “It's going to be a fast-moving thing."
He noted the McAlester Stampede is in November, when local defense industry representatives as well as municipal officials go to Washington to meet with defense officials and members of U.S. House and Senate.
"We want to have somebody hired by July 1, so they're ready to go to work on July 5," Hass said.
Gregg, in her continuing role with the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission, will continue to help ensure military bases in Oklahoma remain viable to the nation's defense. She said she will also continue to participate in the McAlester Stampede.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation in 2021 extending the OSMPC for another five years; he also appointed Gregg as one of the commissioners.
Gregg and the other commission members are charged with representing the interests of communities that would be affected by the realignment and closure of military bases in Oklahoma. The goal is to make sure the bases continue as strong members of the state military infrastructure, especially if there is another round of base closings ordered by Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
Gregg has also been deeply involved in project to widen and resurface Haywood Road, working in conjunction with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County, as well as the state and federal governments.
The project calls for widening and resurfacing Haywood Road, extending from U..S. Highway 270 extending to 3.7 miles south to the Haywood gate of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. It’s part of a plan to upgrade and strengthen the road so it can be more effectively used as another access gate to McAAP for trucking and other traffic.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.