McAlester Defense Support Association calls 11th Annual McAlester Stampede a success

The McAlester Defense Support Association (MDSA) took 14 community leaders to Washington, D. C. for the 11th annual McAlester Stampede.
The dates of the event were November 14-16, 2022. The purpose of the Stampede is to advocate for the defense industry in southeastern Oklahoma to include the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (McAAP). The community leaders consisted of city officials, local business owners, educators, and private businesses.
“We had a great group of area leaders attend the Stampede and believe we met the objectives set forth with our visit to The Pentagon and our Congressional meetings,” stated Dr. Steve Smith, Executive Director of MDSA.
Each year the members are scheduled to meet with Pentagon officials regarding a list of topics in order to advocate for McAAP and the defense industry. This year there were four topics that included modernization/automation, energy security/resiliency, direct hiring practices/civilian salary and benefits, and funding options for improving a secondary rail line.
A highlight of the event was the VIP reception that is annually hosted by Senator Jim Inhofe. Inhofe will be retiring from his Senate seat at the end of the year, where he has served since November of 1994. He is also the Ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a committee where he also served as Chair from September 2018 to February 2021.
“We were honored to recognize Senator Inhofe for his service in the United States Senate and his leadership on the Senate Armed Services Committee. Losing his presence on this committee will be a big loss for the five military installations in Oklahoma,” Smith said.
The VIP reception was attended by many of the top ranking officials in the military services to include Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.
“The military could not ask for a better supporter,” Secretary Austin stated. “The military says thank you Senator.”
Chairman Milley also made remarks saying, “Senator Inhofe is a personal friend and mentor. All of us in uniform are incredibly proud of you Senator. Thank you to McAlester for the Stampede, and thank you for honoring Senator Inhofe.”
In addition to Secretary Austin and Chairman Milley, the number one or two ranking officers in each military service attended and provided gifts. It was calculated that a total of 40 stars were in attendance, which made it a rare gathering of military leaders at such an event.
Also providing gifts to Inhofe, were McAlester Mayor John Browne, and the president of the Federal Managers Association from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Brad Rutledge. Browne provided a gift on behalf of the city of McAlester and MDSA, with Rutledge providing a gift on behalf of those that work at McAAP. Each made comments thanking the Senator for his service and support.
Senator Inhofe closed the reception by thanking all who were in attendance, “I truly appreciate all of our military leaders that are in attendance this evening and thank you to those from McAlester for putting on this event. McAlester has always been a special place to me and I appreciate what McAAP does for our military services.”
The McAlester Defense Support Association is a 501 (c) 3, non-profit, public/private partnership between the city of McAlester and 49 area community groups and organizations. MDSA serves as the community advocacy organization for the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and the defense industry of southeastern Oklahoma.
