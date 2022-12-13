McAlester Defense Support Association calls 11th Annual McAlester Stampede a success

Submitted photoThe McAlester Defense Support Association hosts the VIP reception along with honorary host Senator Jim Inhofe at the 11th annual McAlester Stampede. The Stampede attendees, along with the top leaders from all military services, honored Senator Inhofe for his service in the U.S. Senate and his support for the military. Standing to the left of Inhofe (center front row) is the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin III, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. McAlester Stampede attendees included, Colonel Mike Hammond, Base Commander for McAAP; Brad Rutledge, McAAP; Mike Mitchell, Chickasaw Nation Industries; Matt Daniels, Kiamichi Technology Centers; Stephen Nichols, Choctaw Defense Manufacturing; Sam and Lori Wampler, Sam’s Freedom Ford; Dave Andren, McAlester City Manager; Brian Foris, McAAP; John Browne, Mayor of McAlester; Jeff Dugan, McAAP; Jessica Gregg, Choctaw Defense Manufacturing; Adam White, Economic Development Director for City of McAlester; & Dr. Stephen E. Smith, McAlester Defense Support Association. Also pictured is Senator James Lankford.