McAlester Cubs Scouts earn Arrow of Light awards

McAlester Cub Scout Pack 404 led by Cubmaster Mr. Linn Tucker recently held their annual Arrow of Light ceremony at the outdoor amphitheater at Rotary Park.
The Arrow of Light is the highest award offered for Cub Scouts and is earned by Cubs who have completed all requirements for the Arrow of Light badge. To earn the honor, the boys had to work on outdoor skills, physically fitness, learn about citizenship and working with others.
The ceremony held was a combination of a Crossover Ceremony and the Arrow of Light award. During the Crossover Ceremony, graduating Cub Scouts crossed over a symbolic bridge to their new Boy Scout troop 404 led by Scoutmaster Mr. Jimmie Talbot.
The following Cub Scouts were recognized for their Arrow of Light Award:
Colten Mitchell, son of Tim and Laura Mitchell
Noah Zaccaro, son of Rich and Amanda Zaccaro
Shane Francies son of Fred and Tonya Francies
Noah Few, son of Justin and Lori Few
