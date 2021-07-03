A new restaurant in McAlester offers savory meals, refreshing drinks and a view overlooking the golf course and the city.
McAlester Country Club Board Member and House Director Amy Sacorro said several people enjoyed steaks, speciality drinks and more since the successful opening June 24 of 1911 Steakhouse & Grill, the club's new public restaurant.
"We've had a great response," Sacorro said. "We've been busy and it's opened basically on word of mouth."
The restaurant can hold up to 160 people and Sacorro said the restaurant's successful opening is due in large part to the 12-person staff.
Waitress Charlene Maxwell has worked at the McAlester Country Club for more than 20 years. Her bright smile and friendly personality bring light to the dining experience.
Reservations must be made at the restaurant, which is open for seating starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, while Sunday includes a lunch buffet from noon to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 918-423-2419.
Sacorro said the restaurant only uses certified Angus beef for its steaks and some signature items on the menu include Baby Lamb Chops and Tuscan Chicken. She said the food is supplied by distributor Marty House.
The restaurant also offers crab cakes, stuffed pablano peppers, bruchetta, hot wings, and deviled eggs as appetizers, plus various salads.
Bartender Christopher Thompson offers a smile and good cocktails — including the fan favorite and his secret recipe for the Club Special — after more than 30 years working at the club.
The bar is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
McAlester Country Club originated in the early 1900s after Melvin Cornish, a local attorney and first president of the club, led an effort to rent a strip of 160 acres in 1910 for $32.50 per year.
A small group of McAlester citizens formed the McAlester Country Club in 1911 and purchased the land in 1914 for $2,400.
The golf course's "original nine" was designed by Authur Jackson, who came to Oklahoma in 1907 from Scotland and became assistant pro at the Tulsa Golf and country Club in 1912 and designed three Oklahoma golf courses.
Tennis courts, swimming pools and a driving range were added over the years and PGA Professional Carl Higgins designed the second nine holes, which was completed in 1999.
The club hosts golf tournaments throughout the year, a men's league, a women's league, annual junior clinics, and has three cart storage buildings. The club is also open to hosting events like wedding receptions.
Members can use of all club facilities including golf, swimming, tennis, dining, social and the bar. The club offers various membership options that include social only, golf only, and more.
Anyone interested can call the club at 918-423-2419 or contact the club on its website https://mcalestercountryclub.com/contact-us/.
