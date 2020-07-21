McAlester council to vote on face mask mandate

To mask or not to mask — that is the question McAlester city councilors are set to answer during a special meeting.
A provision in a proposed ordinance to require the wearing of facial protective coverings in McAlester calls for offenders to be fined up to $100 — but Mayor John Browne said he's opposed to that provision and he plans to ask that it be stricken.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall. City Councilors discussed the issue of whether to require the wearing of masks or other facial protective barriers in McAlester during their July 14 regular council meeting — but with the matter set for discussion only, they took no vote.
There also appeared to be no clear consensus at that time, with several councilors suggesting that wearing protective face coverings designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 should be a request instead of a requirement.
Now, Mayor Browne has called the July 23 special meeting for an up-or-down vote on whether to mandate the wearing of protective facial barriers in public. A hearing on the proposed city ordinance requiring the protective facial barriers is set prior to the city councilors' vote on the matter.
It's listed on the meeting agenda as discussion and possible action of authorizing the mayor to sign an ordinance amending the Health and Public Welfare section of the City Code, to create Article IV, COVID-19 Pandemic Face Coverings, "mandating the use of face coverings in public areas."
If the measure passes, another provision seeks to have the mandate declared an emergency — meaning it would take effect immediately.
Browne said he called this week's special meeting following last week's discussion of the matter because "I didn't get a clear perception of what the council wanted to do."
"Some council members spoke in support of it and there were some that didn't," Browne noted. Since last week's meeting, "I've had two council members ask me to call a special meeting to vote on it," Browne said. He agreed with the need for a council vote on the issue.
"We need to make a decision, one way or the other," Browne said, noting that since the council's July 14 discussion, both Oklahoma City and Tulsa passed protective facial covering requirements,
Regarding the $100 fine in the proposed ordinance for those who violate the facial covering ordinance, Browne said "This is going to be open for discussion.
"I intend to bring that up," Browne said. "My opinion is the fine isn't necessary."
Browne said he would rather see what he called "consequences" for those who refuse to wear face masks in a public setting. For example, he spoke of those who might refuse to wear a face mask in a store or who harass employees. If they refuse to put on a face mask and then refuse to leave the premises when asked to do so, they could be charged with criminal trespassing or disturbing the peace, he said.
Is the idea for McAlester police to enforce the mask-wearing mandate? Browne said "no" — unless it's a matter of criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace or some related criminal offense.
Browne said he had brought the issue up "because it's clear the number of cases in Oklahoma is growing rapidly.
"We've been fortunate we haven't had as many cases in Pittsburg County as in other counties," Browne said. "The goal is to keep us from getting to the place other counties have gotten to."
Browne said he doesn't know how the vote will go Thursday night — but he's fairly sure of one thing.
"I do expect there to be some good discussion," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
