Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a waiver of mandatory quarantine for anyone at a public school exposed to the coronavirus — but McAlester Public Schools will stick with its more stringent policies.
Stitt's waiver, intended to promote in-person school attendance, would mean an exposed person not showing symptoms of COVID-19 would not need to quarantine if the school requires masks. MPS requires masks and implements several policies to help stop the spread across the district.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said he agrees with the governor's call for getting students back in the classroom to help their education — but MPS will continue quarantining students and staff exposed to COVID-19.
"We're going to keep it the way it is until we see a reduction," Hughes said.
"We're going to take every precaution we can to keep our students and our staff safe," he added.
Stitt announced the new policy on Wednesday, when Oklahoma ranked fourth in new cases per capita at 1,361.27 per 100,000 residents, Johns Hopkins University data shows. The data shows Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of new cases jumped from 2,594.4 per day to 4,169.8.
Information from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state the coronavirus spreads easily among people in close contact through respiratory droplets — including from people who have become infected without showing symptoms.
Oklahoma state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Wednesday she was not made aware of Stitt's plans, adding she wants students in class but his policy goes against CDC guidelines.
Oklahoma had 348,044 total cases, 306,874 recoveries, 38,245 active cases, and 2,925 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.
Pittsburg County's cases totaled 3,650, with 3,228 assumed recoveries, 25 deaths and 397 active Pittsburg County, according to OSDH data.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data. The district reported 15 staff and 20 students testing positive on Jan. 14, leading to 187 employees and students in quarantine.
After implementing an A-B schedule this past week with plans to return in-person, MPS announced Friday it would continue its A-B schedule next week due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Our hope is to get back to regular class like we did last semester," Hughes said. "But right now we have a lot of teachers who's either quarantined or positive and we've got to have teachers to teach class.
"We try to do everything to keep our kids safe and right now it's best thing to give it another week," Hughes added.
The district planned to return in-person before announcing Friday it would continue on an A-B schedule next week while continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation among students and staff.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an observed federal holiday.
The MPS plan states students with the last name beginning with A-K will attend on campus Jan. 19-20. Students with last names beginning L-Z will attend on campus Jan. 21-22.
MPS will have regular school hours on each site and will provide bus transportation. The plan states meal pickup will be available.
According to the return plan, anyone wishing to keep a student on distance learning can contact a school principal.
Masks or facial coverings are still required for anyone to enter an MPS building, per school policy.
Hartshorne Public Schools announced this week it would also continue following its protocols instead of the governor's.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
