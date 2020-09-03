Hunter Park Project leaders said they hope to bring people together to work toward making positive change in the community.
One of the ways they hope to do that is by making improvements at Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park in honor the McAlester man who died while serving in the Vietnam War — and for hundreds of children living in poverty close to the park.
“We can take a little bit of our extra time to put into things that not only benefit us, but benefit the people around us as well,” said Devin Rolan, a community member with the Hunter Park Project.
“We’re planting seeds for a better future for our children and our grandchildren,” Rolan said.
An American flag flies on a rusted pole behind a small headstone dedicating the park in honor of Michael J. Hunter — the first soldier from McAlester to be killed in Vietnam War.
Hunter was a young, African American soldier who died trying to save a fellow soldier less than a year into his tour of duty. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his efforts.
Project organizers said they hope to make improvements at the 7-acre park to honor its namesake and provide a park for the 107 children within half-a-mile of the park live in public housing.
“So far, we’ve been taking baby steps and seeing what we can do,” Rolan said.
Rolan said group leaders have readjusted goals to make smaller improvements in a shorter timeframe.
He said part of making those improvements are projects like the upcoming cookout and volunteer event — set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the park at 14th Street and Chickasaw Avenue in McAlester.
Organizers said the event offers a “to-go” style barbecue dinner to participants who can volunteer 30 minutes toward a project at park.
Volunteer opportunities at the park during the event include picking up glass, removing graffiti, painting trash cans, removing weeds, picking up trash and more.
But organizers said they hope to also share a message through the event.
“Let’s get the place clean and let’s feed people,” Rolan said. “Because there’s some things that I just can’t get out of my mind like the amount of children living in poverty in this town and what worries me is how many children don’t have a park to play in.”
Stephanie Giacomo, another community member with the Hunter Park Project, said the group is making progress in park improvements.
Giacomo said she and community member Shelli Colbert recently went to the park after dark and identified seven inoperable lights — the majority of which she said project partner Public Service Company of Oklahoma has fixed.
Group leaders said they hope an Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality program will also help with improvements to the park.
Giacomo said the city of McAlester was approved through the Brownfields program that focuses on improving areas in historically underserved populations with high poverty.
She said DEQ will conduct a Phase 1 assessment of environmental hazards and historical use before recommending solutions to issues on the property.
The group also hopes to make improvements to the athletic facilities at the park, add a community garden, and more with support from the community.
“The city of McAlester has been very helpful so far,” Rolan said. Organizers also thanked Keep McAlester Beautiful and other partners for assisting with the project.
Anyone who wants to get involved with the project can join the Hunter Park Project Facebook group.
Inquiries can also be made by calling Giacomo at 918-470-9817 or by contacting Rolan on Facebook.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
