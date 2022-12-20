Any McAlester and Krebs residents wanting to participate in the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner who have not already signed up are almost out of time to do so.
The deadline to signup to participate is at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday, Dec, 24.
Those who want to signup to participate in the event can also do so by phoning 918-421-2920. Anyone waning to signup can do it online at mcalesterChristmas.com, organizers said.
No age or income guidelines are in place, with the Community Christmas Dinner available to anyone who lives within the McAlester or Krebs city limits and who has signed up to participate in advance. Included on the menu this year is ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, dessert, and a Pepsi, organizers said.
Meanwhile, plans continue to move forward for the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner,
Plans call for the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner with trimmings to be delivered free of charge on Christmas Day, which is Sunday, Dec. 25, to any McAlester or Krebs resident who signed up in advance to participate.
Volunteers plan to begin he McAlester Community Christmas Dinner deliveries Sunday morning, with plans to continue until all deliveries are complete, hopefully by 1 p.m. No dinners will be available for pickup or carryout and no sit-down dinner is planned at a central location.
Volunteers are still needed to help deliver the dinners. Those willing to volunteer to help with deliveries on Christmas Day can do so by phoning the 918-421-2920 number. They can also signup to volunteer online at mcalesterChristmas.com.
Organizers are still accepting donations for the annual holiday dinner. Anyone who wants to help by making a contribution can send it to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74501.
Checks for donations to assist with the annual dinner should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas, organizers said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
