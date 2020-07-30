New McAlester Public Schools classrooms offer more room — and safety in the event of a tornado.
A $1.1 million project adding four rooms to the east wing of Puterbaugh Middle School is complete ahead of the district's first day of the academic year on Aug. 12. Puterbaugh Principal Caroline Miller said the new rooms helped the campus expand its capacity and improved safety of the students and staff.
"We had every single classroom full so this really helps with our space, but it's also a great peace of mind for the safety and security of our students and staff," Miller said.
School officials said they previously discussed how to address safety concerns stemming from the lack of a storm shelter.
Plans show the four classrooms add roughly 4,000 square feet and can hold about 500 people — with thick walls and lockable windows that can withstand damage from a tornado.
A $1.5 million grant from the Puterbaugh Foundation funded the project and school officials said a large plaque will be installed thanking the foundation and its trustees.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes thanked Puterbaugh Foundation board members at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Helen Wheeler, Cara Bland and former Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor.
"These four saferooms would not have been possible without the Puterbaugh Foundation for us to grow and move forward," Hughes said. "We will be helping these kids for many years to come and we want to thank you for all that you do for our kids."
A contract with Williams Contracting Inc. shows a base bid of $1,062,000 with an additional $6 per square foot for a concrete sidewalk — totaling to roughly $1.1 million to complete the building.
School officials said savings on construction costs left some funds for other projects with McAlester Public Schools. Taylor said the remainder will go toward a $4 million planned project at Will Rogers Elementary.
Taylor said the Puterbaugh Foundation has committed more than $3.5 million to McAlester Public Schools in the last 25 years and was proud to contribute to the project.
"It's the best investment we can make of Mr. Puterbaugh's money because it touches every kid in this community," Taylor said.
Taylor said the trustees continue trying to help public education, health, liberal arts and more through the foundation in Puterbaugh's honor.
"We're just trustees — we're keepers of the flame," Taylor said. "He was a renaissance man — and we keep his dream and his legacy going."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
