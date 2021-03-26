Councilors argued about immediately reopening McAlester's City Hall as plans move forward to do so by April 19.
"We are continuing along the path of April 19," McAlester City Manager Stasiak said Thursday.
Stasiak said Thursday the plan is to open city hall no later than April 19, but staff will continue working toward opening sooner if possible.
"We are evaluating this day-by-day and if we can open up a little bit earlier, we will," Stasiak said.
Stasiak told councilors during Tuesday's regular meeting that the city continues working toward addressing concerns about reopening city hall regarding COVID-19 and security.
He said Thursday the city can't afford a police officer or security guard at city hall and will be continue to call an officer in the event of any security issue.
"I'm ready to see city hall open back up — point blank," Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright said during the meeting. "I don't see any reason we can't. Every other business is open, why aren't we?"
Boatright, Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, and Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox adamantly pushed to reopen city hall — primarily voicing customer service complaints.
Stasiak told councilors the plan to fully open by April 19 is for several reasons — including placing additional COVID-19 precautions, preparing for the future, and setting protocols to address 1,200 accounts for city water water customers that have gone unpaid.
"We're doing everything that we can to be able to assist our customers in the future," Stasiak told councilors. "We've got a monumental problem ahead of us. We had $588,000 problem — and 1,200 people with potential requests to set up a contract. So we've got a lot of work to go on and we're going to get after it."
"All the more need to open up so we can start helping those people," Cox said.
"We're helping them right now," Stasiak said.
Councilor Smith said during the meeting that city hall should've been reopened six months ago — when Pittsburg County averaged around 200 active COVID-19 cases per day during the month of September, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Smith, Boatright and Cox voiced concerns about calls to city hall going unanswered and elderly customers who don't embrace technology not being able to use available options to pay bills.
Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens said they believe any customer service issues should be addressed, but keeping city services remote as long as possible will help keep the public and city employees safe from COVID-19.
Mayor John Browne reiterated he wants to keep people safe.
"I'm all about doing what we can to keep the employees as safe as possible," Browne said.
One reason for the April 19 date is to allow time for delivery and installation of a utility payment kiosk in the city hall foyer.
The kiosk will be accessible 24 hours per day for customers wanting to pay city utility bills, including water, sewage and garbage pickup services. Stasiak noted it will be one of several kiosks installed throughout the city.
Plans to reopen city hall include unlocking doors to enter the building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A city employee will be stationed in the lobby to serve as a receptionist, advise people on how to use the kiosk, and other roles.
If a customer needs to meet with a particular official or city employee, they will be alerted to meet the customer.
City officials continue to voice concern about spread of COVID-19 — a primary reason for the additional precautions set prior to fully reopening city hall.
Councilors have discussed several times at previous meetings about putting a plan in place so city hall can be fully reopened while protecting the public and city employees.
During Tuesday's meeting, councilors voted to keep the city's mask mandate in place — meaning masks would be required for anyone to enter city hall after it is fully reopened. Temperature checks will also be part of the reopening plan.
While city hall has been closed to regular walk-in customers, it has, however, been open to the public via appointments.
But reopening fully to the public could present several challenges for city staff. Stasiak said Thursday he anticipates several people coming to city hall to set up contracts to pay those bills.
"For any money that's owed, they can request to have that spread over the next 12 months," Stasiak said. He said anyone wishing to spread the payments over those 12 months can request the contract from the city.
The city also has several other utility bill payment options — including online at https://www.cityofmcalester.com/ or by calling 918-423-9300 extension 4961.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
