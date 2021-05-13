McAlester City Hall to open five days a week

McAlester City Hall is going back to staying open five days a week.
City councilors voted 5-to-1 in favor of a motion to have City Hall open to the public Monday through Friday. They passed the motion after listening to a series of requests by city employees asking them to stick with the current Monday-through-Thursday schedule.
While the measure to reopen City Hall on Fridays passed, a companion measure to declare it an emergency so it would take effect immediately failed to meet the five-vote threshold needed for an emergency declaration. It failed by a 4-2 vote, which means the measure is not required to go into effect for 30 days.
However, City Manager Pete Stasiak said Wednesday he plans on starting it sooner.
City Hall is open from 7:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. When the new measure goes into effect, those hours will remain in place.
"City Hall will be open Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.," Stasiak said of the new schedule.
He said the schedule will be in place as soon as he can find someone to fill the receptionist's post just inside the main lobby at City Hall.
"As soon as I can figure out how to man that on Friday, I will have it open," Stasiak said.
Stasiak said he may not everything ready by this Friday, but he expected everything to be in place by next Friday, which would be May 21.
Before city councilors took the vote at the Tuesday night council meeting, several city employees addressed them regarding their wishes to maintain the current schedule, of 10 hours a day, four days a week.
They included Kara Coy, chief accountant of the water office, along with Tina Cathey, the receptionist in the City Hall lobby; Porsha Perry, with water billing at the city's utility office, and municipal Court Clerk Karla Taylor.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith responded to the requests.
"I heard the impassioned pleas of the water department," Smith said, but added he doesn't know of any other city that has a four-day schedule for its City Hall.
"I think the public wants us open for business hours," Smith said. "That's my main interest."
Mayor John Browne asked City Attorney Joe Ervin, who participated in the meeting by phone, if it's the council's job to set hours at City Hall.
"It's within the powers of the council to set hours of operation as long as they don't interfere with the day-to-day," Ervin said.
Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin and Chief Financial Officer Sherri Swift also addressed the council. Ervin said supervisors are always available when needed and issues that come up on Friday can be addressed within the current four-day schedule.
"We've asked citizens what they wanted and they wanted us open longer than 8-to-5," she said.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said "I think there's a misconception there are not people here on Friday."
Browne said there's another misconception that having City Hall open five days a week has anything to do with the 4-10 schedule. The measure calls for City Hall to be open five days a week, but does not address the employees' work schedules, he noted.
During the discussion, Smith said tMcAlester City Hall had previously been open on Monday through Friday "for 100 years" without any issues.
Joining Smith and Browne to vote favor of having City Hall open five days a week were Cully Stevens, Ward 2; Steve Cox, Ward 3, and Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5.
Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard cast the sole "no" vote.
When the vote followed to declare the matter an emergency so it would take effect immediately, Stevens joined Prichard in voting "no," resulting in the 4-to-2 vote, one short of the five required for an emergency declaration.
