McAlester City Hall is reopened ahead of schedule.
City Manager Pete Stasiak originally planned to reopen City Hall to the public on April 19 depending on several factors, but he said everything fell into place to make the earlier reopening this week feasible.
Stasiak said City Hall reopened Wednesday and will be open four days a week, Monday through Thursday, with expanded hours from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. City Hall will be closed on Fridays, he said
Before closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall had been open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Mondays through Fridays.
One of the reasons for the planned April 19 reopening had been to ensure a payment kiosk would be installed at City Hall to accept utility bill payments. Stasiak said that's now in place, which expedited the reopening process.
Those entering City Hall must have their temperatures checked to ensure they don't have a fever before they are allowed to enter.
Stasiak expects an influx of residents coming to City Hall, especially those who have fallen behind on their water bills and utility payments after the city suspended cutoff notices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The notices were recently reinstated.
"We have about 1,200 water accounts," Stasiak said, referring to accounts that also include water and sewage service. He said those with unpaid bills will be offered contracts to pay their overdue accounts off over a 12-month period.
"We have a monumental effort going on at City Hall," he said of preparations regarding expected meetings with those with unpaid utility bills.
Stasiak said city personnel will no longer be taking the payments in-person, but they can be made at the kiosk at City Hall, at other kiosks in the city, online or by phone, and other options.
"We are not taking cash payments," Stasiak said.
As Stasiak discussed details Tuesday night regarding City Hall's reopening, he heard from two councilors who questioned closing City Hall on Fridays.
"I think it's bad for a government operation to close on Friday," said Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith. "We are cutting down 20 percent of the access time."
"I would assume most of the citizens of McAlester would expect City Hall to be open five days a week," Smith said.
Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright noted the regular schedule for workers at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant calls for them to work four days a week and be off on Fridays. If City Hall is closed on Fridays, "How can they pay their bills?" Boatright asked.
Stasiak mentioned options, such as paying through the kiosks. Other utility bill payment options previously mentioned include paying online at https://www.cityofmcalester.com/ or by phoning 918-423-9300, extension 4961.
"There's more to City Hall than paying your bill," Smith said.
Boatright asked about someone who might need to pour concrete and would need a city inspector on a Friday, when City Hall is closed. Stasiak said the city has two inspectors available, including one who works Fridays.
"We have a building inspector that's here five days a week," Stasiak said.
Smith also asked about a plan Stasiak previously mentioned to have visitors escorted to city offices by city employees — which Smith opposed.
Stasiak said they may not be necessary, since the city council voted to drop the city's mask mandate Tuesday night.
The discussion ended without Stasiak and Smith disagreeing on the city manager's plan to keep City Hall open on Monday through Thursday, but closed on Fridays.
"I'm going on the record saying we need to provide people service five days a week," said Smith.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
