Linda Sue (Conner) Barlow, 76, of Krebs, died Saturday, April 10, at her home in Krebs. Viewing will be Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. and Thursday until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, April 16, at the Kiamichi Cowboy Church at 10:00 a.m. with pastor Mitch Arteberry officiating. Buria…