McAlester city councilor: Many people died for civil rights

James Brown grew up during segregation and he is concerned with what he is seeing today.
“I lived the Martin Luther King time; I lived the George Wallace time, and I saw how the injustice and unjustice was done back in those days,” the McAlester city councilor said. “I lived it and I’m starting to see some of the same stuff that I lived when I was a kid.”
Brown is the current McAlester Ward 4 city councilor and teaches psychology and world history at McAlester High School.
He served as the Ward 4 councilor twice before, first serving from 1982 until 1992 and again from 1994 until 2003, when he resigned to take a position on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for eight years.
“I was the first Black elected, now there was some appointed, but I was the first Black elected city councilman,” Brown said. “I was elected in an all-white district and I still represent pretty much an all-white district.”
He said during his first campaign, he received comments from people asking him to drop out of the race,
“And some of them were leaders around here,” Brown said. “But I ran anyway and got elected.”
With the help of many people and leaders from around the area, Brown was appointed to the parole board by Gov. Brad Henry and said his time serving was “an eye-opening experience” for him due to seeing so many minorities and people not being able to afford proper legal representation.
Locally, Brown said current leadership is doing a good job in the city, from Mayor John Browne being available to speak on anything to Interim Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
“If there’s a problem, you can go to them,” Brown said.
In the current racial unrest in our country, Brown said education can help open the eyes of some people to see what is happening against the Black community, but education alone doesn’t always solve the problem.
“Now racial hatred, if you have that, it’s not going to matter, people are just going to be full of hate, and nobody understands why,” Brown said.
Brown said he hopes with what’s going on now, people will make some changes, so people won’t have to endure what he went through as a child.
“I think changes have to be made with great leadership and it depends on who’s leading it,” Brown said.
He encourages everybody who can, to get out and vote and to make informed decisions when doing so.
“Try to study candidates, look for what they stand for and check them because that’s so important,” Brown said. “We want progress; voting makes progress.”
He said to remember the people like Martin Luther King Jr., who gave his life in the fight for civil rights.
“So many people gave their life fighting for what people are doing now,” Brown said. “Trying to makes sure everybody’s treated fairly.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.