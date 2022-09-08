A McAlester church is breaking ground soon on transitional homes with the goal of helping people.
Mark Hennen, pastor at King’s House in McAlester, said his church partnered with Hope House to build transitional homes and foster homes in a Community of Hope — on which the church will break ground Sunday.
“We just looked at ‘what needs does the community have and what ways can we help people?’” he said. “We try so hard to be a church outside of these four walls and get creative ways to do what the gospel preaches — reaching people, making a difference in the world.”
Hennen said the idea originated around October last after hearing from local people about a need for a similar program. He said a conversation with a contractor who attends his church led to a donation about land in McAlester being donated to the church for the program.
Church officials said they had to tear down a house on the property and started removing some trees to start preparing for the main work.
Officials said the duplexes will include 1,200-square-feet three-bedroom homes and 1,050-square-feet two-bedroom homes.
“We’re hoping to build 18 total homes so 36 family units,” Hennen said, adding about five foster houses will be built.
Hennen said the church is working on the program with Hope House, the homeless shelter for women and children.
Hope House is a private, faith-based supportive shelter program that assists homeless women and their children. The shelter provides housing, recovery support, job search assistance, transportation assistance, life-skills training, specialized classes, and resources.
Programs at Hope House aim to help women and their children heal and build a foundation to break a cycle of homelessness.
Shared Blessings, a charitable outreach ministry in McAlester, assumed leadership of Hope House in 2018 to oversee daily operations.
Hope House and Shared Blessings also partnered with Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country to establish transitional housing opportunities for some of the women who successfully complete the program and are able to pay a reduced rent. The first transitional housing residents moved into a rental home through the program in November 2019.
Hennen said the church has worked with Shared Blessings/Hope House Executive Director Scott Walker to start the transitional housing project.
“They already have four or five homes, so we’re going to work with them, but the need is just huge,” Hennen said.
He said some church attendees told him about some challenges local families faced regarding foster care and how children can be sent to live in foster care outside of Pittsburg County.
Hennen said the project seemed like a tangible way to help people in the community.
Officials said an average stay for a resident at Hope House is 4-6 months, after which time the organization will recommend certain individuals to the Community of Hope program for 18-24 months.
Hennen said he hopes the program helps people.
“It’s very near and dear to our hearts,” Hennen said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.