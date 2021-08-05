McAlester brewery on state's new Craft Beer Trail

What started as a fun idea between two friends is now a McAlester brewery listed on the Oklahoma's newly formed Craft Beer Trail.
William Shawn Scott and BJ Howell talked with each other at a St. Patrick’s Day Party about possibly opening a brewery — and later made it happen with the official opening in December 2020 of BierKraft, at 925 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester.
‘‘We’ve been friends for a long time and there’s been a lot of home brews and a lot of beer consumed over the years,” said Braumeister BJ Howell. “And with the culture changing a little bit and some of the events downtown and just a lot of action taking place in town, it was like we could use another brewery/taproom."
Scott said the idea was brought up toward the end of his career with the federal government.
“It so happened some individuals here I know that are also interested in beer came up with his crazy idea and said ‘hey, would you like to get in with this and be a Braumeister?’ and thought about it and I thought ‘you know what, that’s not a bad idea,’’’ Scott said. “It helped my retirement decisions a bit easier.”
While BierKraft is known for its traditional style beers that are brewed on site, non-alcoholic beverages such as root beer and lemonade are also popular drinks that are made in-house.
“I think we’ve sold over 200 gallons of root beer this year,” Howell said. “It’s a hot ticket.”
Food items offered at the brewery include a cheese board consisting of of Ukraine, Swiss, aged cheddar, and goat cheese with accoutrements, Landjäger sausage, and pretzels served with pimento cheese or mustard.
The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Agritourism in July partnered to launch the trail, which recognizes 60 Oklahoma craft breweries in regions across the state with BierKraft being only one of six in southeast Oklahoma.
“They contacted us and it was about the same time we were looking at some other websites that do similar things and they stopped up and did a site visit and did a little interview and so we’re on their map now,” Scott said. “It looks interesting.”
All nine welcome centers across the state will have printed maps of the trail available, while maps and additional trail information are available at craftbeerok.com or requested through travelOK.com.
BierKraft was featured in the McAlester News-Capital’s latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The videos can be found on the paper's website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital's YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Restaurants and other food and drink establishments can be nominated to be featured on “mmm…That’s Tasty” by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
Howell said the brewery received a warm reception since opening its doors.
“I think after the last year people are really excited to have something to do and everything happens for a reason,” Howell said. “We couldn’t have picked a better time to open.”
BierKraft can be found on Facebook where updates on events are posted along with being on the Untappd app.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com