McAlester board adopts policy for naming facilities

Board members adopted a policy for naming facilities at McAlester Public Schools.
Superintendent Robert Steeber told board members at this week’s meeting that consolidation plans pending the completion of a $35-million middle school and event center open the district to renaming some facilities — but they needed to adopt a policy.
“There might be some opportunities to rename some facilities and I just wanted to make sure we had some type of policy-driven mechanism in place on how that would work in how we would go about doing it,” Steeber said.
The policy came up during the superintendent’s report, where board member Rachel Grownald asked Steeber how many people he would recommend being on the naming committee.
Steeber said the committee would not include a specific number of members because primary stakeholders could change depending on which facility was being named or renamed.
Board member Greg Rock asked if the policy came up for a certain reason and requested to remove the related agenda item from the consent agenda so the board could discuss it before taking action.
Steeber said some school facilities were mentioned in recent discussions about renaming and the school did not have a policy for naming facilities.
Gronwald said it made sense to implement a policy because several facilities will require a new name soon after a new middle school is constructed.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center that is being constructed between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
Construction at the site began in November 2021 and is projected to be completed May 31, 2023.
District officials also discussed consolidating buildings after completion of the new facility — moving kindergarten through second grade to the Will Rogers building, and moving third and fourth grades to Puterbaugh site.
Officials have said Edmond Doyle Elementary, Jefferson Early Childhood Center and William Gay Early Childhood Center could be repurposed, but board members have yet to finalize plans for consolidating the sites.
The naming school facilities policy states the board will establish an equitable process and will make every effort to respect community preferences for naming a facility.
A temporary, generic name will be designated to a new site or planning project by the superintendent, who will establish a naming committee comprised of community stakeholders.
The naming committee will develop a list of names for recommendation to the board, and the committee can indicate its top preferences on the list. The board may select a facility name from the list or ask the committee to submit additional recommendations.
If a facility is being named or renamed according to location or function, the superintendent can forego the naming committee and recommend a name to the board. The policy also allows the superintendent generate input for potential names through polls, naming contest and more.
The policy states geographic, historic, functional and neutral names are preferred, while names with potentially negative connotation should be avoided.
Individual’s names can be considered — with historical figures, distinguished people recognized for their sacrifice or outstanding contributions to education receiving preference.
The policy states the board will consider requests to rename existing facilities if there is strong interest within the community.
Any requests to name a facility or portion of a school facility based on a financial contribution to the district will be expressly approved by the board, the policy states.
Board president Joy Tribbey moved to accept the policy before Rock seconded and the board unanimously voted to approve the policy.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
