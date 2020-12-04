Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International recently announced their annual chapter award winners for 2020. The Beta Iota chapter of ESA was chartered in 1973 and has been serving the McAlester and local surrounding communities for the past 47 years through its philanthropic projects.
Each year Beta Iota recognizes one Junior High Outstanding Youth, one Senior High Outstanding Youth, and one Distinguished Achievement Award. These awards are given to local individuals who excel in serving others and who truly make a positive impact in their community.
The 2020 Junior High Outstanding Youth award winner is McKenzie Mercer. McKenzie is the 12 year old daughter of Tod and Christy Mercer. She is a 7th grader at Frink-Chambers School. McKenize is extensively involved with numerous organizations. McKenzie is a 4-H County Ambassador. She created The Share Cabinet at Frink-Chambers as one of her many service projects. McKenzie actively donates to Hope House and P.C. Care. She adopted a block with Keep McAlester Beautiful. Most recently McKenzie launched her Purse Project, where she collects new or gently used purses to fill with essential items for women who may be in need.
The 2020 Senior High Outstanding Youth award winner is Olivia Harkins. Olivia is a Senior at McAlester High School. She is the 18 year old daughter of Steve and Ruth Harkins. Olivia is a member of the Pride in McAlester band where she is on the leadership team, MHS Varsity Mock Trial team, the National Honor Society and the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society. She is also an Advanced Placement Scholar. She maintains a 4.52 GPA and is currently ranked first in her class. Olivia strives to inspire others to be passionate about the work that they do. She organizes study groups to help other students and volunteers her time to do one on one tutoring.
The 2020 Distinguished Achievement award winner is Loaves of Love. Loaves of Love was established in August 2019 and is housed at The Kings House in McAlester. Loaves of Love serves a hot meal to those in need every last Sunday of the month with the exception of holiday weekends. Two people who are the driving force behind this project are Tony and Kami Runyon. The Runyon's are dedicated volunteers who truly enjoy helping others. They work hard to secure funds to provide the meals. They also help cook and coordinate the meals being served. Since 2019, Loaves of Love has served over 3,000 meals. Loaves of Love will be serving a free Christmas dinner December 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Kings House.
