The Pride of McAlester band will be rolling down the highway in style after receiving a state-of-the-art band equipment trailer on Friday.
Mark Price, band director at McAlester High School, said he was thrilled to see the new hauler roll into the parking lot for the first time after nearly two years of hard work and anticipation.
“It’s just a sigh of relief and a dream come true,” he said. “For all these years, we’ve had multiple vehicles taking all of our equipment. And now we have an all-in-one vehicle solution to get all of our equipment to get it where it needs to go safely and efficiently.”
The solar-powered trailer features two levels of inside storage, plus drawers for the color guard’s bags and flags. It also features uniform racks, three ramps, retractible stairs, and a tuba elevator — a grappling arm used to pick up heavy cases.
The new hauler will be used for travel to football games, marching contests, and out-of-state performances and contests. Price said he hopes it helps bring a smile to Buffs fans when they see it on the road.
“It’s known as a community showpiece, so it’s the biggest billboard for McAlester Public Schools,” Price said. “I think any current (student), alumni, teacher, faculty would see that and have a sense of pride when they see that rolling down the street knowing that’s our band going from McAlester to wherever they need to go.”
Price said the process started roughly 18 months ago with a request to MPS administration for around $100,000 to pay for the trailer. Administrators agreed to pay half if the band raised the other half — giving Price the green light.
He called Oklahoma outfitter Clubhouse Trailer Company, a business former band fathers started in Edmond, which provided a questionnaire asking Price how many students, how many instruments and other details to outfit the trailer.
“And once that was all good, they sourced the trailer, got it refurbished, and got the wrap and everything,” Price said.
Price said the trailer is a 20-year investment for the district and officials seek sponsors to offset some costs over the time.
One challenge they are now facing will be finding a Class A truck to haul the trailer to events. Price said a parent will be able to do it for a year, but they are happy to open up to businesses who could also use it as an advertising opportunity until they are able to purchase a truck.
“If there’s people in the community willing to help us out, obviously we’d pay for the fuel. And that’d be another way for them to advertise their business and show their support for the McAlester Buffaloes,” he said.
Price said there were a multitude of people to thank, from the MPS administration, to fine arts director David Steidley, the band staff, and current students that have been tirelessly fundraising.
And Price said he's eager to take the hauler out on the road for the first time, because that’ll be the beginning of many miles and memories.
“It’s going to outlive me as a director, and all these students, and maybe even their kids one day,” he said. “All the way to the 2042 graduating class. My son, my daughter, they’re going to get to reap the benefits of it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.