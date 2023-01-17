Seven all-electric buses will improve the bus fleet at McAlester schools for no cost.
Officials announced McAlester Public Schools was awarded $2,765,000 through the EPA’s Clean School Bus program that will bring in seven all-electric Lion Electric Company school buses.
“It looks like all of the infrastructure, buses, everything will come at zero cost to the district — and we’ll have seven brand new electric buses to put on routes,” MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber said.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 authorizes EPA to offer rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models and set a $5 billion investment in the vehicles over the next 5 years.
Clean School Bus Program applications closed in August 2022 and the EPA received about 2,000 applications nationwide requesting about $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses.
EPA officials selected 403 applicants and awarded those entities a total of $948,805,000 through the program — which will fund about 2,500 school bus replacements. McAlester is among 74 Oklahoma schools set to receive new buses.
MPS Maintenance Director KC Buck said he filled out a grant application and then tested electric buses with another McAlester bus driver this summer.
He said the bus gave the both of them more room in the passenger seats than others. Buck said he and the driver liked the test drive and chose the Lion Electric Company bus as their option through the grant.
Each bus includes bigger seating, easy operation, safety measures and more. The buses can run 100 miles on a charge and McAlester’s longest route is 32 miles.
“So with one charge, we can do both routes, morning and night,” Buck said. “And that’s seven of the nine routes that we have right now.”
Steeber said the district looked into how much it could save on diesel, how much it would cost to obtain and install electric plugins for the buses and more in the process.
He said Buck worked to reduce the cost as much as possible — eliminating thousands in diesel costs and everything coming at no cost to the district.
The last major bus fleet addition in McAlester came after voters approve a 2019 bond proposition that allocated $1.2 million in tax payer money for pupil transportation.
McAlester then had a 30-bus fleet that averaged 13 years old per bus with 11 daily route buses ranging from 150,000 miles to 210,000 miles on the odometer.
“Very few school districts can ever afford a seven-new-bus influx,” Steeber said. “Especially a district this size, you’re lucky a lot of times with annual budgets to get one or two. But we’re getting seven brand new to replace older buses that we’ve got all we can out of them.”
Steeber said the old buses can utilized in other ways, but will likely be listed as surplus.
Canadian-based Lion Electric Company is a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles with a factory in Joliet, Illinois, that the company expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicle per year.
Buck said the district could receive its first all-electric bus in nine months with the remaining to be delivered before October 2024.
