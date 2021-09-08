McAlester author self-publishes book of poems

Tyler Moore is excited to see his passion for writing manifest in a self-published book.
The McAlester author self-published his book — a poem collection titled "The Ink of a Poet" — after being inspired by his mother shortly before she died of cancer in 2013.
She told him in one of their last conversations to focus on writing — "so I wanted to focus on writing more," Moore said.
Moore said he bought a laptop after his mom's death and wrote more than 60 poems over the next year, including some published in literary novels.
He decided recently to self-publish a book with a collection of those poems in the book "The Ink of a Poet." It was released this summer and can be purchased on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
The collection of about 40 poems spans an array of topics. One is from the perspective of a child whose father is an astronaut, others deal with depression and mental health issues, some cover losing a family member and a family pet, and more.
"It kind of spirals down through every emotion possible," Moore said.
Moore said he started writing as a child with short stories on knights and dragons, mysteries, fantasy stories and more.
He was born in Hutchison, Kansas and spent his childhood in Haven, Kansas before his family moved to McAlester when he was 16 years old.
Moore said he plans to continue working on his next book, "Hallowed Coven," a thriller-horror fiction novel that follows a father who goes to extreme lengths to protect his son from a coven of witches.
He said the protagonist, Owen, returns to Haven, which is based on the Kansas town of the same name, to save his son from being sacrificed by witches and escape.
Moore said the word count surpassed 100,000 and he hopes to finish his debut novel soon.
His work can be viewed on his Facebook and Instagram pages by searching for Author Tyler Moore.
