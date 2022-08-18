McAlester author publishes another book

Tyler Moore said his new book is about self-discovery and a journey into the galaxy.
The McAlester author self-published his second book, Galaxy of Ink, which follows an outer space space — but focuses on love, personal growth, and other life experiences.
"There's hundreds of millions of billions of stars in the galaxy, and hundreds upon millions of solar systems in the galaxy as well — and just to put that into perspective of how small we really are, but at the same time each one of us matter," Moore said.
He said the book started as a challenge to his fans on Facebook, writing poems every other day that soon showed a theme as it grew over the course of a year.
"I came up with this monologue of different pictures of an astronaut, planets, the solar system and what I would do is I would take an image and write a poem based on that image," Moore said.
He continued posting and his wife became an editor for what became the new book — editing pieces, creating art, and more.
Moore said he was obsessed with outer space as a child and that passion leading to his purchase of an Orion StarSeeker IV to look beyond the Milky Way galaxy.
The book design implements rocket ships, astronauts and other elements from outer space. Poems fit into three parts: a launch, the eclipse, and the galaxy — but the poems focus more on life experiences.
Moore said one poem is written from the perspective of an elderly Walmart greeter to have the readers consider others' experiences.
"My whole objective was to just take everybody on a trip, even if they're reading it on the couch, or reading it throughout their workday, just to kind of lift them up a little bit."
He said the book is different from his inaugural work.
Moore first published a poem collection in a book titled "The Ink of a Poet" after being inspired by his mother shortly before she died of cancer in 2013.
She told him in one of their last conversations to focus on writing and he did just that — buying a laptop and writing more than 60 poems over the next year.
He self-published "The Ink of a Poet" as a collection of about 40 poems spanning an array of topics. It can be also purchased on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
Moore was born and grew up in Kansas before his family moved to McAlester when he was 16 years old.
He started writing as a child with short stories on knights and dragons, mysteries, fantasy stories and more.
Now, his passion for writing and poems led him to help start a poetry club at the McAlester Public Library that meets the second Thursday each month at 5:30 p.m.
He said anyone is welcome and can just show up.
Both of Moore's books are available at the library and his work can be viewed on his Facebook and Instagram pages by searching for Author Tyler Moore.
