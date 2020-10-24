Elouise DeGiacomo is continuing her passion for art to brighten the halls at Belfair of McAlester.
Some of the 81-year-old’s art includes the God’s Little Angel statue in McAlester and the bust of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Eastern Oklahoma State College. Now, her paintings of a swan, a lion, and more don the hallways of the McAlester assisted living community and are bringing smiles on the faces of fellow residents.
“It’s just what I do,” Elouise said. “I go to my art to forget other things and I just go into my own little world.
“It’s so much fun,” she added. “I just love it.”
Elouise is the artist behind the God’s Little Angel, a statue of an angel and a child that sits at McAlester’s Chadick Park.
The motivation for the statute came after the April 19, 1995 bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people — including 21 children.
McAlester resident Gail Cortassa and others wanted to memorialize the children who died, soon planting 21 trees that were donated from people across the country and getting Elouise for the statue.
Elouise said she completed the clay mold for the statue and sent it to a foundry to finish the statue — but the mold was lost.
“So she’s actually one of a kind,” Eouise said of the statue.
She’s also the artist behind the 2008 bust of Don McClanen on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
McClanen served in the Navy during World War II, graduated from Oklahoma State University, and went on to coach high school basketball. He became the athletic director and men’s basketball coach at Eastern, where he was inspired to start the FCA in 1954. He died at 91 on Feb. 16, 2016.
Elouise also painted a portrait for the Oklahoma State University Agriculture Teacher of the Year for a few years.
Elouise grew up in McAlester and started drawing as a child.
She attended McAlester High School before getting married and starting a family. Elouise and her late husband, Nick, were named Re and Regina of the annual Italian Festival held in Pittsburg County in 2014.
Elouise said she attended some art workshops in the 1980s to hone her craft and later became a professional artist.
Her art studio at Belfair consists of a closet at the end of the hallway on the second floor, where she is working on the clay mold for a statue depicting two cowboys roping a bull.
