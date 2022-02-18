McAlester announces Teach of the Year finalists

McAlester Public Schools will announce its annual Teach of the Year on Monday.
A ceremony is set for 8 a.m. Monday at S. Arch Auditorium in McAlester leading up to the announcement of the winner.
Teach of the Year finalists include:
Cassie Cooper - Jefferson Early Childhood Center
Rachel Magaw - Parker Intermediate Center
Margie McElhany - Puterbaugh Middle School
Tracy Matthews - McAlester High School
Laurie Smith - McAlester High School
