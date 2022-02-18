McAlester announces Teach of the Year finalists

MPS Teach of the Year finalists 

McAlester Public Schools will announce its annual Teach of the Year on Monday.

A ceremony is set for 8 a.m. Monday at S. Arch Auditorium in McAlester leading up to the announcement of the winner. 

Teach of the Year finalists include: 

Cassie Cooper - Jefferson Early Childhood Center

Rachel Magaw - Parker Intermediate Center

Margie McElhany - Puterbaugh Middle School

Tracy Matthews - McAlester High School

Laurie Smith - McAlester High School 

