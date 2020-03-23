MCAAP updates coronavirus precautions

The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant announced it has upgraded its Health Protection Condition from Alpha to Bravo on Monday morning in response to health concerns amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
MCAAP officials have already put new policies and procedures in place in order to combat against the spread of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
All entrances except for the main gate have been closed. Employees and delivery personnel will have their temperature scanned and asked a series of health questions before being granted entry.
In addition to the previous actions taken during Alpha, the upgrade to Bravo includes avoiding unnecessary contact with others, such as shaking hands or hugging, and avoiding unnecessary travel, especially to areas known to be experiencing active disease transmission.
MCAAP also ask that personnel ensures they have supplies of food, medication, and other items needed for babies and pets to last at least 14 days. Employees must also prepare for travel restrictions and cancellation of public events.
Finally, MCAAP asks that everyone observes local guidance on movement restrictions and access requirements for military instillations.
Employees are to seek guidance from employers and unit leaders about changes to work practices and training events, as well as comply with medical orders for self-isolation and quarantine.
The U.S. Department of Defense released a memorandum on March 19 that outlined the importance of MCAAP and other instillations to follow the guidelines issued by President Donald Trump: “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.”
According to the memo, the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce for the Defense Industrial Base includes workers who support the essential products and services required to meet national security commitments to the Federal Government and the U.S. Military.
These individuals, include, but are not limited to, aerospace; mechanical and software engineers; manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support, aircraft and weapon system mechanics and maintainers; suppliers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, and crucial transportation.
These include personnel working for companies, and their subcontractors, who perform under contract to the Department of Defense providing materials and services to the Department of Defense and government-owned/contractor-operated and government-owned/government-operated facilities.
MCAAP once again stressed that it is important for those that are sick to stay at home and self-isolate to help ensure the health and safety of the public as well as the continued operations at the base.
“The situation continues to evolve, and we will keep you informed if things change and new decisions are made to protect you, our workforce,” Colonel Shane Upton said in a video statement on Friday. “Keep yourselves safe, keep your teammates safe, remembering winning matters, and we will win. Army Strong."
