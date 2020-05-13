McAAP continues to meet challenges to support armed forces

The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant continues to meet the needs of the nation's military while also dealing with situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAAP has hosted the Armed Forces Day Luncheon a number of times and was set to host it again this year at the plant's Lee Maxwell Center. While the Armed Forces Day Luncheon has been canceled by the event's organizing committee, along with all other 2020 Armed Forces Day festivities in McAlester — support for the nation's military endures in southeast Oklahoma.
The plant's workforce exceeds 1,600 employees, with an additional 400 contractors and tenants employed at the site.
McAAP continues delivering Joint Force Readiness through ammunition production, maintenance, storage, shipment and demilitarization operation, noted McAAP Public Information Officer Gideon Rogers.
He said McAAP is doing all this while maximizing social distancing and increased protective measures for McAAP's workforce and for the tenants on the base.
McAAP, along with all other bases in the U.S. Army, has remained at Health Protection Condition Level Charlie since late March, Rogers noted.
With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic unknown, McAAP continuously works to improve its protective measures by maximizing tele-work for those job specialties that are able to do so, he said. McAAP also continues to provide protective face coverings and shift work to better socially distance employees at the base. McAAP is also continuing to screen everyone entering the base, said Rogers.
Meanwhile, McAAP employees are using existing equipment to produce critically needed hand sanitizer and distribute it to points of need in support of the whole of government response to COVID-19. At the same time, McAAP continues to meet ammunition readiness for the Joint Force, Rogers said.
Meeting that readiness is part of a long tradition at the base.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.