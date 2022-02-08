McAlester Mayor John Browne began his 2022 State of the City address with lyrics from the song, "Winner," by the Pet Shop Boys.
“It's been a long time coming. We've been in the running for so long. But now we're on our way, let the ride just take us. Side by side and make us, see the world through new eyes every day.”
Browne delivered his annual State of the City address to McAlester city councilors during their Tuesday night council meeting at City Hall.
Speaking about false perceptions, Browne said they can influence the outlook on success. He told about going to school with a friend who complained about her grade on a test. When he asked about her score, it was a 93. She had 93% of the answers correct and received an A on the test but she was upset because it wasn’t 100%, said Browne.
"I’m not saying we shouldn’t try for the best but we should also realize that success does not mean perfection," Browne said, adding success is making improvements and making things better today than they were yesterday.
"Success isn’t looking to past problems but it is looking to building a better future," Browne said. "It is celebrating accomplishments even when they don’t complete the process but do move us closer to completion. With that in mind I’m happy to report that we have had a very successful year.
"In total our budget for this year was around $46 million when you include our bond payment fund, our retirement fund, and our emergency funds," Browne said. It's about $30 million for the general fund and the McAlester Public Works Authority. "Those are some pretty big numbers and from the sound of them it seems we should be rolling in money," the mayor said. "However, let’s take a look at where some of this money is held. Our retirement fund is untouchable; we have it in great shape, around 90% funded, which is outstanding for this type of fund. Fully-funded is in the 80% range but we still have to place about $200k in it to keep it up through the retiree withdrawals."
The city is required to maintain an emergency fund at a minimum of 10% of the overall budget balance. In this case, it's approximately $4 million, so every time the budget increases the city has to add money the next year. "Our bond payment fund is paid through a one- cent dedicated sales tax" that produces around $4 million a year, Browne said. The annual bond payment is a little higher, so this fund is subsidized by the MPWA.
With the exception of the retirement fund, other funds are not revenue-producing; any additions to them must come from the general fund in the form of sales taxes or the MPWA, through utilities, Browne saiod. The $30 million referenced earlier is lowered by the amounts these other funds must be subsidized, he said.
Browne said it takes lots of people to keep the city running.
"Our current head count is 229," Browne said, with 111 or 48% for public safety, police, fire, and E911. Another 54 work in infrastructure, streets, water, and waste water. "That puts us at 72% of our workforce for basic functions of government. This leaves 28% for everything else — parks, nutrition, economic development, engineering, municipal court, I.T., etc.," Browne said. The city's biggest budgetary cost is personnel, at around 40%. Considering the previously-mentioned subsidies and personnel costs, this leaves about 50% of the city's budget for other costs, including infrastructure, water production, and the city's vehicle fleet that is replaced on a schedule.
The city has nearly 200 lane miles of streets, hundreds of miles of water and waste water lines and a large and multi-faceted storm water system. "As you can imagine just maintaining this much infrastructure also takes a lot of money," said Browne. "In all honesty, even though we are doing well financially now, we could double our revenue and it would still take a number of years to be able to move beyond repair on these systems to maintenance and improvement."
Browne said progress is underway. "During the last 12-month period we have had some of the best months ever in our history," he said. "Our sales and use taxes have been very good. Keep in mind this has taken place during a pandemic and also before our new shopping center has opened. Another huge benefit we have going forward is you, the voters, passed the authorization for the city to borrow $32.5 million to fix the major problems we have in our water distribution system.
"What this will do, beyond limiting major water line breaks which have caused outages in the past and tied up man hours, is it will allow us to spend a little bit more on other areas of infrastructure, said Browne. 'Prior to this authorization we had only a one-half cent sales tax for all our infrastructure needs, water, waste water and streets." The vote to authorize the loan had a related ballot question that created a new one-quarter cent sales tax to repay the loan, Browne noted.
The city's sales tax revenue has been increasing, including the city's one-half cent infrastructure tax collection, Browne said.
"We have the additional one-quarter cent sales tax to alleviate the water line area, so we now can spend more on waste water and streets," said Browne. "Tie this in with the storm water fee, which can be used for curb and gutter work, we are moving in the direction of being able to make a little headway."
Browne referred to the city's storm water fee and the system it benefits. Prior to its passage six years ago, a study was done to determine what and where the flooding and erosion areas were throughout the city. "This was brought about by a mandate from EPA that cities our size were required to create such a study," Browne said. More than $20 million worth of problems were identified, $9 million of which were immediate problems. The storm water fee addresses these issues, said Browne.
Storm water runoff causes other problems. "Our waste water, or sewer system, is very old and as a result it has some areas of infiltration when we have heavy rains," Browne said. "Everybody has probably at one time or another seen sewage overflowing a manhole. Other than a stoppage in the line this can also be caused by rain water flowing into and overfilling the system."
The storm water fee has been a huge benefit to the city's canal system, Browne said. "We have had catastrophic failures where whole sections of wall have fallen in. The repair cost when this happens can run as much as $1,000 per foot. Our rustic canal system that flows between South Main and the Redbud area was causing flooding and erosion leading to property damage," Browne said. "This was a huge problem but I’m happy to say that great improvement has been made in this area."
Browne said the city is having a successful year. "Are we satisfied with what we have accomplished? Let me put it this way, we are happy with the progress we have made. We have made a major inroad on improving our water system and by doing so we will be able to better address our other infrastructure needs. Our storm water funding will help us address some of our waste water problems by alleviating flooding in areas where the sewer system cannot handle additional inflow.
"We have had numerous projects that improve our park system including opening a splash pad at Leadership Park and beginning the process of building splash pads at Michael J Hunter Park and Mullins Park. Not to mention the new playground equipment at numerous city parks. Our thanks go out to the Choctaw Nation for their help in carrying out our park improvements," Browne sad.
"We are adding sidewalks and bike lanes in many places to help those without transportation have a safe way to travel through town," Browne said. Additions of sidewalks along Strong Boulevard from Electric Street up to the high school area are in the plans. "We have been helping those who were adversely affected by the pandemic to catch up on their bills, rent or mortgages," through a grant the city received for this purpose," Browne said. "We are taking on some big projects for sewer system repairs through some money we received from the American Recovery Plan."
He also referred to the addition of several businesses to the city's Industrial Park, including one that trains employees for working from home. "They contract with very large companies, such as Amazon-type businesses, to train people to work for them," Browne said. "They have been successful throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas and have now moved into McAlester. Our LEAD team has put together, and our council has passed, a job incentive program for the Economic Development director to have on-hand when talking with potential businesses."
"We have a lot of really good things happening and we haven’t even talked about the growth we are seeing on the highway or downtown," Browne said. "Are we happy? Yes, we are. Are we satisfied? No; I see this as a beginning, a very good one, but just the beginning. We have wonderful things on the horizon.
"My thanks go out to the city administration and all the workers that keep us going," Browne said. "We have an incredible work force that routinely goes above and beyond to do things right for the citizens. Thank you to the police and fire departments for all they do to keep our city safe. Finally thanks to the council for the work they put in to make our city better. We have moved things forward this past year; we will go farther next year and the year after that.
"Yes, it has been a successful year and we are nowhere near finished," said Browne.
